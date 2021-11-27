Bolsonaro says he will take “rational measures” against new Covid-19 variant

Jair Bolsonaro, President of the Republic (REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino)

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro said this Friday (26) that he will take “rational measures” in response to the emergence of a new variant of the coronavirus, initially detected in South Africa, and has once again manifested himself against tougher restrictive measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Anything can happen. A new variant is a new virus. What to do? You have to prepare! Brazil cannot stand a new lockdown,” the president told reporters after an event at the Army’s Parachute Infantry Brigade, in Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s no use getting scared, (it’s) facing reality,” he added.

The new variant of the coronavirus, dubbed Omicron, was declared this Friday a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Earlier, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended the government to restrict flights and travelers from countries in the south of the African continent, including South Africa.

“I’m going to take rational measures,” Bolsonaro told reporters, saying that he talked about the matter with the president of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, and with the chief minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira.

