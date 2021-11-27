Borrowed: Babylon’s Fall gear is the same as Final Fantasy XIV

Wait a minute, it’s not what it looks like

I need to start with that joke: you can copy, but don’t do the same. Babylon’s Fall is an online coop action RPG developed by Square Enix and Platinum Games. The game was in closed beta and players noticed similarities with Final Fantasy XIV and the phrase “any similarity is a mere coincidence” does not enter here, as the producers of the two games worked together.

After all this came to light, the developers decided to explain what happens to the similarities between both games. “We’d like to talk about some concerns regarding the visual appearance of equipment in Babylon’s Fall, which were raised by participants in phase 3 of the closed beta,” says the official website.

Yosuke Saito, producer of Babylon’s Fall says, “Getting straight to the point: yes, the game contains gear data and emotes borrowed from Final Fantasy XIV.” He says that when he presented the game idea to Square Enix, Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV, was at the meeting and offered to help, and that’s how the game came into being.

“When I presented the Babylon’s Fall idea at a meeting, Yoshida was there and offered his help and I said ‘yes, please’. That’s how the plan came about. We then carefully implemented the data while coordinating everything closely with the Final Fantasy XIV team,” says Saito. He says that by borrowing the data, the game could have a much wider range of gear and emotes than originally planned.



“To be clear, the looks of most gear that gamers should get are unique to Babylon’s Fall. Data borrowed from Final Fantasy XIV was used on gear in the intro halfway through the game, which is why they were so present in the game. closed beta,” says the producer of Babylon’s Fall.

Naoki Yoshida says: When I heard about Mr. Saito’s plans for Babylon’s Fall, I thought to myself: ‘ah, so he’s making a hardcore action game with hack ‘n’ slash. I’m kind of jealous.” The director of Final Fantasy XIV goes on to say that preparing a game of this type is difficult, as it becomes more fun when a variety of items and equipment are available.

As a new IP, Babylon’s Fall did not have an “infinite budget”. “I myself am a fan of online games, a gamer and a developer. That’s why I couldn’t be happier to see the game’s success and see it reinvigorate Japanese online games by bringing more players to the genre,” comments Yoshida.



“So I said, ‘We’re going to use FFXIV assets too. We have so much, it would be a shame to limit them to FFXIV only,’ and that’s how it all started,” says Naoki Yoshida. Both developers urge players to look forward to the release of Babylon’s Fall.

