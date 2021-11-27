Botafogo defeats Flamengo and advances to the final of the Carioca U-15 Championship

Strong base! After tying the first game 0-0, the Botafogo won Flamengo by 2 to 0 this Friday, at Cefat, and qualified for the final of the Carioca U-15 Championship. Glorioso waits for Fluminense or Nova Iguaçu to decide the title.

Botafogo had the advantage of another draw, and the first half was very disputed. At the beginning of the final stage, the goalkeeper from Alvinegro Henrico shone, with a pure reflex defense in a close-range submission by David.

But Fogão managed to get out to swing the nets and confirm the vacancy. At 22 minutes, Fabiano pulled from the left to the middle and dropped the bomb from outside the area, giving no chance to the red-black goalkeeper. Jersey 7 is the top scorer in the competition, with 11 goals.

In stoppage time, Edmilson took down Daciolo inside the area and committed a penalty. Bernardo Valim, shirt 10 of Fogão, went to collect and closed the account: Botafogo 2×0 Flamengo.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 2 X 0 FLAMEGO

Local: CEFAT

Date-Time: 11/26/2021 – 3 pm

Referee: Carlos Tadeu Ferreira de Castro

Assistants: Hugo de Almeida Braga and Diogo José dos Santos Araújo

Yellow cards: Justin (BOT); Lucyan and Edmilson (FLA)

Red cards: –

Goals: Fabiano 22’/2ºT (1-0) and Bernardo Valim 41’/2ºT (2-0)

BOTAFOGO: Henrico; Foguinho, Capixaba, Miguel and Luís Octávio (Iran 25’/2ºT); Justino, Joaquim and Bernardo Valim; Fabiano (Eduardo 33’/2ºT), Kayke (Daciolo 25’/2ºT) and Paladini (Rocket – Interval) – Technician: Vinicius Durante.

FLAMENGO: Caio Barone; Lucyan, Victor, Lucas and Gusttavo; Schlickmann (Guilherme Gomes 20’/2ºT), Edmilson and Bill (Luan Andrey 20’/2ºT); Felipe (Dudu 28’/2ºT), David and Lorran – Coach: Leonardo Cherede.