Botafogo does not give up and will present a new financial project to Rafael Navarro, who refused the United States

Mission almost impossible? O Botafogo did not throw in the towel and will present a new financial project with a proposal for renewal next week for Rafael Navarro, one of the highlights of the season at Alvinegro, who will have his contract terminated in December.

+ Control of stores, distribution in millions and joint design: details of Volt ao Botafogo’s proposal



Internally, the board knows that any attempt at the 99 shirt is going to be complicated. Rafael Navarro recently turned down an offer from Minnesota United, the MLS – as journalist Venê Casagrande first reported.

The player’s fatigue even considered the proposal of the US team, but never treated the team as “top priority” in the search for a possible new team. After all, the player’s plan is to play for a major football center.

For this reason, Botafogo is not discouraged about a possible continuation of Rafael Navarro at the club. The financial proposal would place the striker as the player with the highest salary on the squad – Alvinegro understands that this is a case that would be worth surpassing the salary ceiling, since the athlete would have the possibility of selling abroad in the short term.

The issue that hinders Botafogo in its search for a happy ending, however, has not changed: the value of gloves. It is, in this case, the money that Rafael Navarro and the businessman would receive in the amount of the act of signing the new contract – whether with Alvinegro or a new club.

With Minnesota United, for example, Rafael Navarro would earn more than R$7 million – which would be paid in cash – upon signing. As it was a no-cost contract involving another team, the American team was betting high on the value of the gloves. Botafogo, however, is far from this reality.

The Brazilian club does not have conditions to offer values ​​of gloves for the player – and that is why the athlete’s exhaustion puts his foot in order for him not to stay at the club. Alvinegro bets on a career plan based on the continued growth of the striker in the team. Only time will tell which path the athlete has decided to follow.