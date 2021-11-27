Botafogo hires Jefinho, first reinforcement of the under-20 team for 2022

O Botafogo the planning of the youth categories for the 2022 season begins little by little. The General Severiano club is hiring the first players for the under-20 team, the last one before the professional category. Last Wednesday, Alvinegro signed left-back Jefinho from Cabofriense.

+ Control of stores, distribution in millions and joint design: details of Volt ao Botafogo’s proposal



The 19-year-old defender signed a professional contract with Glorious. The contract with Alvinegro is valid until December 2022. The club should sign more players for the under-20 team in the coming weeks.

Jefinho stood out in the Rio U-20/OPG Cup, won by Botafogo itself, by Sogima FC, the team that serves as the base for Cabofriense. The defender came to face Alvinegro and will now play for Glorious. On social networks, the lateral celebrated his arrival at the new club.

– Very happy for another achievement. I was able to sign my first professional contract with Botafogo! Another childhood dream come true. Just thank God, my family and everyone who has been with me so far!

May this story be very successful and many achievements – he wrote.