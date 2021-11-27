Braz talks about ‘excessive caution’ with injured and favorite for the Libertadores final

Flamengo’s soccer VP, Marcos Braz spoke to the press before the team’s last training session in Montevideo, for the decision of Conmebol Libertadores 2021 against Palmeiras, this Saturday (27)

This Saturday (27), from 5 pm, with Live broadcast fur FOX Sports and for ESPN on Star+, Flamengo plays the most important game of the season and decides the title of Conmebol Libertadores 2021 against Palmeiras, at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay. And this Friday (26), before the last training of the red-black for the final, at the Campeón del Siglo Stadium, the club’s runner-up Marcos Braz spoke to the press.

At the stadium door, which belongs to the pennrol, Braz said that there is an ‘excess of caution’ with players coming from injury for the match, like the Uruguayan midfielder Arrascaeta. Furthermore, the leader did not hesitate and appointed Palmeiras as the favorite for the decision, as the rivals are the current champions.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“We made a schedule and followed the main points to the letter. We were questioned a lot, but followed to the letter. And Flamengo arrives well trained. The players who will take the field are doing well, they’ve been doing well for almost a week. Now, when you have one or another player coming from injury, and you analyze the size of tomorrow’s game, it makes us be extra careful so that nothing happens.“, began by saying Braz, who went into the theme of alviverde favoritism.

“Favoritism is easy. Palmeiras is the current champion. When there’s a defending champion in a final, he’s still the favorite” he continued.

Finally, Flamengo’s football VP still tried to reassure the fans, making it clear that the team will come in strong, calm and focused for the final.

“The fans of Flamengo can be calm, that Flamengo enters a strong, calm and concentrated field. They’re having a training session now, I don’t know what can happen there. But so far, everything is calm, within normal limits”, he concluded .

If this Saturday’s decision wins, the red-black will reach the tri-championship, even reaching the Brazilians saints, São Paulo and Guild on the achievements of Libertadores.