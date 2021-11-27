Brazil beats Chile in World Cup qualifiers | basketball

Brazil started with the right foot in the qualifiers for the World Cup in Indonesia in 2023, beating Chile by 77 x 53. The game also marked the debut of Gustavo de Conti, current coach of Flamengo, in charge of the Seleção.

Bruno Caboclo was the main highlight of the team in the match. The winger scored a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds, as well as two steals. The scorer of the match was Lucas Mariano, Lucão, who ended up with 18 scored.

Cravadaça by Bruno Caboclo

Together in group B, alongside Colombia and Uruguay, Brazil and Chile will face each other again next Saturday (27) at 19:10 for the second round of the window. The second window will only be in February, when the team faces Uruguay (25th) and Colombia (28th).

The Brazilian team started having difficulties in marking the perimeter and allowed three three-point balls to the Chileans in the first minutes of the confrontation. Yago is the one who caused the most damage to the opponent’s defense, whether in infiltrations or long shots.

In the middle of the first period, the coach Gustavo de Conti made changes to the team to give breath and improve his stature. The changes took effect. With Rafa Mineiro, Lucão and Caboclo on the court, the Seleção sought a comeback and ended the first quarter with a point advantage: 22 x 21.

Lucas Mariano makes heavy marks over a Chilean player

The start of the second quarter was very fruitful for the Brazilian team. Lucas Mariano and Caboclo contributed in the points and helped the advantage to reach 12 points. In the end, Chile reacted, taking only 6 of difference to the locker rooms.

Lucão returned from the break with a hot hand from the break and was one of the main responsible for the growth of Brazil after a moment of drought between the end of the 2nd and the beginning of the 3rd quarter. On defense, Brazil collectively dominated Chile, which could not find spaces.

Lucão submits on the hook

Caboclo also made the difference, who dominated the streak on defensive rebounds and reached the double-double in the third quarter, making the Seleção 13 points ahead for the last period.