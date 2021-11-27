Brazil reaches 614,000 deaths, with a moving average of 227

In the last 24 hours, 303 deaths by covid-19 were registered in Brazil. With that, the total number of deaths in the country reached exactly 614,000. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 227 people have died in the last seven days. This data is 13% lower than 14 days ago, indicating a stable trend. Yesterday the country even presented a drop in the moving average.

The moving average is the best way to analyze the pandemic, as it corrects fluctuations in data from the Health Departments, which are usually dammed up on weekends and holidays.

The daily average is compared to the same index as 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Today, Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia and Roraima did not register any deaths due to covid-19. Another 14 states had fewer than 10 deaths.

Ceará did not release any of its data today due to a system update. Maranhão and Espírito Santo also did not report the numbers of new positive tests or deaths within 24 hours, but they did not explain why.

Disregarding the three states without data, 7 states and the Federal District had a drop in the average of deaths. Another 7 had acceleration, while 9 remained stable.

Of the regions, only the South had a drop, with -38%. On the other hand, only the North presented an increase with 41%. The others remained stable: Midwest (-8%), Northeast (7%) and Southeast (-14%).

Since 20:00 yesterday, 10,781 new cases of coronavirus have also been registered in the country — on average, 9,289 diagnoses. The total number of positive tests reached 22,066,389 cases.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-14%) *The state did not release data until 8pm today, so the change refers to yesterday’s moving average

Minas Gerais: fall (-32%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-20%)

São Paulo: stable (-4%)

North region

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (-9%) *O state did not release data until 8 pm today, so the change refers to yesterday’s moving average

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (-4%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-30%)

Goiás: stable (5%) *O state did not release data until 8 pm today, so the change refers to yesterday’s moving average

Mato Grosso: stable (0%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-20%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-28%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-18%)

Ministry of Health data

Brazil has notified 315 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 613,957 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there was a record of 12,392 positive diagnoses for the new coronavirus between yesterday and today in Brazil. The total number of infected rose to 22,067,630 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,282,804 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 170,869 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.