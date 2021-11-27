Brazil registers 315 deaths and more than 12 thousand cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 315 deaths and 12,392 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Friday (26), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 227 and 9,188, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 613,957 deaths and 22,067,630 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Ômicron variant: what is known

The B.1.1.529 variant of the new coronavirus was named as Ômicron and classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday (26). Read more.

The strain was first reported to WHO by South Africa on 24 November. The epidemiological situation in the country showed three distinct peaks of Covid-19 cases, the last being predominantly due to the Delta variant. Read more.

The CEO of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, told the CNN this Friday, there is a possibility that the Ômicron variant is already circulating in Brazil, although there has been no effective detection of any infected. Read more.

According to the researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), Marilda Siqueira, so far, the impacts of the new variant on infected people are not known. Read more.

BioNTech, which makes Covid-19 vaccines along with Pfizer, said it expects to have more information on the Ômicron variant in the next two weeks. Read more.

Anvisa recommended restrictive measures for flights and travelers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe. Read more.

The Ministry of Health issued an alert to state and municipal departments about the risk of the new variant of the coronavirus, identified in Africa. Read more.

    Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

    Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

    A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic

    Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

    Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo

    Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

    Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro

    Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London

    Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Japanese woman screens to be vaccinated against Covid-19

    Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

    China vaccinates college students against Covid-19

    Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19

    Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

    Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which plans to immunize 10 million in one week

    Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card

    Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

    Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India

    Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

    45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in Bhubaneswar, India

    Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

    Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe

    Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal

    Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand

    Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha