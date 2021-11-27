Brazil registers 315 deaths and more than 12 thousand cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 315 deaths and 12,392 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Friday (26), the moving averages of deaths and infections were 227 and 9,188, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 613,957 deaths and 22,067,630 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Ômicron variant: what is known

The B.1.1.529 variant of the new coronavirus was named as Ômicron and classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday (26).

The strain was first reported to WHO by South Africa on 24 November. The epidemiological situation in the country showed three distinct peaks of Covid-19 cases, the last being predominantly due to the Delta variant.

The CEO of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, told the CNN this Friday, there is a possibility that the Ômicron variant is already circulating in Brazil, although there has been no effective detection of any infected.

According to the researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute (IOC/Fiocruz), Marilda Siqueira, so far, the impacts of the new variant on infected people are not known.

BioNTech, which makes Covid-19 vaccines along with Pfizer, said it expects to have more information on the Ômicron variant in the next two weeks.

Anvisa recommended restrictive measures for flights and travelers coming from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The Ministry of Health issued an alert to state and municipal departments about the risk of the new variant of the coronavirus, identified in Africa.