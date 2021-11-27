Breast cancer: challenges for coping with the disease in Brazil

Breast cancer is the most common among women worldwide and, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), in 2020, it represented 29.7% of new cases of cancer in women. In Brazil, after non-melanoma skin tumors, breast cancer is also the most common among women. Also according to INCA, the incidence and mortality of breast cancer tend to grow progressively after the age of 40 years.

To increase the chances of curing and controlling the disease, early diagnosis is essential, leading to a better prognosis and more effective care. In recent times, there has been a negative impact on the health system, as a large part of the resources had to be allocated to combat the pandemic and the population stayed more at home. “This situation made many people not have their preventive exams, which led to many diagnoses of more advanced breast tumors”, explains mastologist André Mattar.

At 44, Bianca Benetti is a breast cancer patient in the public health system. As she has a family history of the disease, she always had her routine exams annually. In 2020, due to the pandemic, he did not undergo a mammogram and, in June of this year, when doing the self-examination, he noticed a small lump. That’s when she sought care and had her problem identified. Even so, it managed to detect the tumor at an early stage: “My diagnosis was early and therefore my cure is practically certain. This is very important and saves lives”, he says.

The challenges of the Unified Health System

The Amazona III study, developed by the Brazilian Group for the Study of Breast Cancer (GBECAM), indicated the differences between patients in the Unified Health System (SUS) and those who use the private system. Even with a similar mean age at diagnosis between these two groups (around 54 years), patients using the private system are more often diagnosed with stage I cancer, while SUS-dependent patients are more often diagnosed with stage III of the disease.

Currently, 28% of SUS patients and 19% of private sector patients are diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Many of them do not have access to the care indicated at the right time for their case. As an example, we have women who undergo surgery to remove the tumor at an early stage and, even so, still have the residual invasive disease.

If they are not treated at the right time, with the appropriate therapeutic alternatives for their profile, these patients have a greater chance of progressing to metastatic disease, which still has no cure, only control.

One of the main challenges brought by this scenario is the inequality of resources, which also occurs within the SUS, and is evident in the comparison between central and more peripheral regions, in addition to more developed States in relation to the others. Many geographic, political, cultural and socioeconomic differences are either facilitators or obstacles for the patient.

Other challenges that are imposed include the complexity of the treatment, which can involve surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. “It’s a marathon in which we need to work with surgeons, gynecologists and breast cancer specialists, clinical oncologists, pathologists and other health professionals,” says clinical oncologist Manoel Carlos Leonardi, member of the executive committee of Instituto Vencer o Câncer.

SUS sustainability

The bottlenecks in access to health faced by patients, especially in the initial phase, increase the costs, in the long run, for the health system, as the care of cases of metastatic cancer, when the disease affects other organs, is much longer and costly. Therapeutic options capable of preventing initial cases from becoming metastatic, therefore, are relevant for the sustainability of the system, even more so in a pandemic scenario.

“The data show that the cost of treatment in the initial stage is up to 81% lower than that of a patient with metastasis”, explains Santusa Santana, a specialist in pharmacoeconomics management. Early diagnosis, in addition to guaranteeing quality of life and longer life expectancy, also guarantees the financial sustainability of the health system.

Different roles in society

Improving the health ecosystem is a shared responsibility between different agents in society. While the State is responsible for providing adequate facilities, trained professionals and the best possible care, patients are responsible for committing to diagnosis and treatment as directed. It is up to doctors to do evidence-based medicine, with constant updates to offer the best possible treatment and follow-up. The third sector, in turn, has the mission to inform, support and defend the rights of patients, as an organized mechanism of society, so that all this works.

“Control and social participation are fundamental for the development of the SUS. Councils, health conferences, ombudsmen, public hearings and consultations. Through all of this, Brazilian society has already achieved countless achievements”, says Aline Silveira Silva, a specialist in Health Technology Assessment (ATS).

However, some instances of participation still seem to be a little distant from the general population, as many people do not even imagine that it is possible to be involved in the country’s health decision-making processes, including on topics that are of interest to them. “An example of this is social participation in the incorporation of health technologies in the SUS. The role of patients and citizens as important actors in ATS is well recognized around the world”, he adds.

Patients, caregivers and family members, who are directly affected by health conditions and technologies, can contribute information not available in scientific studies, based on their unique and real-life experiences.

In addition, a person with quality information can take better care of themselves, prevent diseases and evaluate their therapeutic alternatives, taking into account their unique context and condition.

In both the public and private sectors, increasing the population’s knowledge about their role in improving the health system can change the course of the disease, avoiding the consequences of late diagnosis and the lack of adequate interventions at decisive moments. It is necessary to reinforce the importance of having a mammogram and other screening tests, and to encourage women to seek support and clarification during their journey.

movement comes to talk about life

Through dialogue, collaboration, reflection and complementary actions, the #VemFalardeVida movement has the mission of forming a network that promotes awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and proper management of breast cancer, thus increasing your chances of healing and control.

Come talk about Life is an invitation to face stigmas and understand that behind each journey there is a unique person with their strengths and weaknesses. Access and see the movement.