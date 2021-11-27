Britons feel the weight of Brexit – International

LONDON – For a long time the Brexit it was an abstraction. Critics predicted a downturn in the economy caused by the loss of access to the European market. Advocates said the impact would be offset by trade deals with the rest of the world. But the discussion, once fought with econometric calculations, has now reached the pockets and table of the British.

“We lost 27 countries of access to us. This is the simplest way to explain what we’re going through. We had an ocean of opportunity and now we have to fish in a lake,” said Simon Spurrell, director of the cheese company Cheshire Cheese Company.

For Cátia Gomes, manager of the Over Under restaurant, in Clapham, south of London, the problem is the lack of products. “Many of our suppliers are European and every day some merchandise is missing. For example, we’ve already gone a week without disposable cups,” he said.

Franco Doretto, head chef at the Italian restaurant Bardo St Jame’s in central London, complains that the bottleneck is the lack of staff. “We need people to work in different areas of the restaurant. The lack of professionals is a nightmare because it means our team is working longer hours than usual.”

The testimonials reflect the reality of several companies in the United Kingdom. Since the country left the European Union, on January 31, various sectors of the economy face difficulties in adapting to the new rules and measures imposed by the government.

Impact

Many of these difficulties were masked by the effects of the pandemic. Now, with the reopening, after the vaccination, the obstacles created by Brexit became evident. According to the Office of Budgetary Accountability (OBR), which makes economic forecasts, exiting the EU will reduce Britain’s GDP by 4% in the long run, twice as much as the 2% impact of covid-19.

One of the main practical effects of Brexit is the shortage of labor. “The lack of professionals is a result of the combination of Brexit and the pandemic. Europeans, who once roamed freely, returned to their countries in the pandemic and now need a visa to enter the UK. This has had an impact on several sectors of the economy,” said Iain Begg, professor at the London School of Economics.

Alexis Torrente, restaurant manager for over 20 years, complains about the high cost of training new professionals. “It takes more than two weeks to train a barista or a waiter. With the increase in job offers, people do not stay with the same company for long. If you ask me how many employees I need this month, I’ll say it’s the same amount I needed last month. This generates losses”, he said.

Bureaucracy

To make matters worse, the new import and export rules hampered British trade. “It’s customs declarations, food regulations, merchandise verification and so on. Companies are feeling the effect of this change, because exporting and importing is now more expensive and takes longer,” said Begg.

Brexit took the UK away from the European market, of 445 million consumers, and from an even larger customs territory, which stretches from the Atlantic to the Turkey. For British companies, the move means more paperwork and costs. The EU bought half of British exports. According to the OBR, the UK’s foreign trade is expected to drop 15% this year.

According to the director of the UK’s European Center for International Political Economy, David Henig, the British traded a free-trade scenario for one with trade barriers – and are suffering the consequences of this decision. “This is normal, now that the UK and the EU have abandoned free trade, there is an increase in bureaucracy and protocols to be followed,” he said.

However, Henig explains that companies were not notified of the changes. “Details of the export process were available just before Christmas last year. It was a very quick process and companies didn’t have time to prepare. However, the government was not sure which sectors of the economy would need more help. This was a big change, but in an unplanned way.”

Surprise

For more than 20 years, Nigel Symonds, director of Workstation, a furniture sales company, has done business with customers in several countries across the country. Europe. But the bureaucracy to continue European business surprised him. “We received very little guidance and assistance from the government. It was a horrible, challenging and also stressful process. We had to hire people to help us understand everything. It was chaos,” he said.

Changes

Changes in the British economy are also starting to have an impact within the UK. According to Henig, inflation has jumped, products have become more expensive and there are fewer choices for consumers.

According to the OBR, the price index should undergo the greatest acceleration in the last 30 years, reaching 5% in 2021. “The United Kingdom chose this path. And we will have an economic loss as a result of that. So the UK now needs to go through this transition,” he said.

According to Cátia Gomes, manager of the Over Under restaurant, it was necessary to readjust the value of everything. “The items we buy from Europe have increased in price and, consequently, the establishment has had to increase the value of its products. The customer complains, but we don’t have much to do.”

Torrente also complains about scarcity. “It’s happened that we went a week without beer, because our supplier couldn’t deliver. We often lose customers because they are used to certain products and suddenly we don’t have anything to offer. In other words, more damage to the company”, he stated.