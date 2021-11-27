Broadway musical legend Stephen Sondheim dies aged 91

Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist considered one of the biggest names in musical theater in the United States, died at 91 years of age. According to your lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, he was at home, in the city of Roxbury, Connecticut. Although the cause of death was not revealed, the playwright had been keeping a health problem a secret, Pappas said.

Described by The New York Times like “one of the titans of historical composers whose music and lyrics raised and reset the bar for art in stage musicals”, Sondgeim wrote the lyrics for classics from the 1950s and 1960s such as Love sublime love and Gipsy: A Musical Fable. In the 1990s, dared to Assassins, about men and women who tried (and sometimes succeeded) to assassinate presidents of the republic, and passion, an analysis of the nature of love.

On Broadway he had his first job writing lyrics and music in 1962, in the comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, awarded a Tony for best musical. In the 1970s, he collected memorable titles such as Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Merry We Roll Along, Sunday in the Park With George and Forest Paths.

Sondheim is still one of the few people awarded a oscar, many Tony, multiples Grammy it is a Pulitzer of theater. he leaves the husband, Jeffrey Scott Romley, and two French poodles. His most recent work in theater was in the 2007 production of King Lear, where he was responsible for incidental music. His newest film adaptation hits the big screen on December 9: Love sublime love, directed by Steven Spielberg.