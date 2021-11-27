Businesswoman Carol Paiffer meets with Vasco’s board: “Well animated” – 11/26/2021

To the delight of the fans, who were waiting for this meeting, businesswoman Carol Paiffer met with Vasco’s board, in São Januário, this afternoon. Excited, the owner of Atom Investimentos posted images on her Instagram alongside CEO Luiz Melo and Vice President of Marketing Vitor Roma.

The businesswoman said she was honored with the invitation and that she was well received by the direction of the club. In addition, she stated that she will sign the NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement), a document that assigns a confidentiality agreement, in which she undertakes not to disclose data referring to the Vasco that she has access to.

After signing this document, Carol Paiffer intends to analyze the situation of the cube to look for possible solutions. In her post on social media, she reinforced that she intends to try to help: “Ask everyone who has the same interest at this time to focus on solutions and not speculations or provocations!”

Since last week, the millionaire’s posts have enchanted the Vasco fan on social networks. During a broadcast, digital influencer and presenter Casimiro Miguel reacted to an episode of Shark Tank Brasil, a reality show in which Carol Paiffer participated, and urged her to help Vasco.

It is also worth mentioning that, at the same time, Camila Farani, from the same program, also showed interest in helping Gigante da Colina. She met with board members last Tuesday, something first reported by journalist Lucas Pedrosa.

Check out the post the businesswoman on her social network