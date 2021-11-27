Buy in cash or in installments? How not to go into debt on Black Friday – Prisma

Black Friday takes place this Friday (26) and a lot of people should go shopping. Research shows that 87% of Brazilians intend to shop in this edition.

For those who have planned, the occasion can be a good opportunity to buy cheaper, but for that, you need to be sure you are getting a good deal.

To make sure of this, some precautions are essential, such as buying what is really necessary and having done research to compare if the price is really lower. After all, spending money to buy what you don’t need is no economy.

If you decide that it’s really time to spend, another point to consider is whether it’s worth buying in cash or in installments.

The answer may seem obvious: buy in cash, as this way the consumer gets rid of debt and pays no interest.

But other points must be taken into account, as explained by financial educator Bruna Allemann, from the debt negotiation company Concorde Certo.

When to buy in cash?

The preference is for all products to be purchased in cash, because in this way it is already possible to get rid of debts. But, before buying everything in cash, please note:

• whether the price of the product matches the money you have;

• if you do not need to take money from the emergency reserve to make payment;

• if you don’t need to take money from investments.

When to buy in installments?

Buying in installments is only worthwhile when the product or service has a high added value and there is a need for purchase at that time, says the educator.

This is true for high-value home appliances, electronics, and work items whose opportunity to buy now is a good one because their price has actually gone down.

“In this case, it’s worth paying in installments. However, be sure to add up the total amount of your current card bill, since, from installment to instalment, [a dívida] becomes a snowball,” adds the financial educator.

9 tips to decide whether it’s worth buying in cash or in installments

The president of the Dsop financial education school, Reinaldo Domingos, also lists points that consumers should think about before deciding to buy in cash or in installments:

1) First, save the necessary amount;

2) Check if cash has a discount;

3) Analyze whether the product or service you will use will last longer than one month;

4) Stop, think and reflect if you have other resources besides the amount you will pay in cash and if you will have a cash balance;

5) Even if you have money, parcel as often as possible if you don’t have any discount;

6) Even if you have money, parcel as often as possible, even with a discount, if you don’t have any other cash on hand. This will help, in case of unforeseen factors, not to resort to a loan with higher interest than the discount benefit itself;

7) If you have paid in installments, invest the money so that there is potential for your resources, use the amount to pay monthly and, at the end of the debt, you will still have an interest resource in your favor;

8) Pay cash if there is a discount and if you have other financial resources saved;

9) Pay cash if you will be using the item in a short time and if you will need to purchase it again with new payments (such as grocery purchases).

Do you have any questions about savings, money, rights and everything else that messes with your pocket? Submit your questions to the column “What do I do, Sophia?” by email [email protected].