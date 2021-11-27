By new variant of Covid-19, countries impose new restrictive measures

Concern over the new Covid-19 variant identified in Botswana, southern Africa, which was technically named the Omicron variant, has led countries to consider new measures to restrict flights across borders.

Second survey (see list below) made by CNN on the afternoon of this Friday (26), at least 16 nations had already announced total or partial blockades to travelers from southern African countries.

Itamaraty informed, in a note, that it still has no position on the conduct that Brazil should adopt in relation to the new variant.

However, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health to state secretariats and obtained by CNN, the folder had already been informed by the WHO that the new strain is classified as a “concerning variant”.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recommended that restrictive measures be implemented for flights and travelers coming from the region. The countries of South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe are on the list.

In Europe, Italy, Czech Republic, Netherlands and France announced this Friday a new list of restrictive measures. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an executive order banning entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini, a statement said.

“Our scientists are studying the new variant B.1.1.529. In the meantime, we will adopt the greatest possible caution,” said the minister.

The same countries were also given a red light to enter the Czech Republic, but the country added Zambia to the list.

In the Netherlands, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said in a statement that the ban would apply to all southern African countries, and that travelers currently in transit must be quarantined upon arrival at Schiphol airport.

Trips suspended

The European Union Commission is imposing new restrictions for the coming weeks in order to avoid a wave of cases related to the new variant on the continent.

The agency announced the suspension of travel to countries where the new variant was detected. Speaking on Friday (26), the head of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, clarified the new restrictions.

“Travel to countries in which the variant was detected will be suspended. For those who are already on their way back to Europe, testing and a 14-day quarantine will be mandatory,” he said.

She also highlighted the need to update the immunizers to combat the new variant. “Vaccines made by companies contracted by the EU should be adapted to the new variants immediately.”

Leyen had previously commented on the need for new restrictions on his Twitter account. “The Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to interrupt air travel in the Southern African region due to concern variant B.1.1.529,” he wrote.

the @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 26, 2021

First case in Europe

Belgium registered this Friday (26) the first case in Europe of the new variant, identified so far as B.1.1.529.

The information was shared by virologist Marc Van Ranst on social media. He owns a laboratory that works in conjunction with the Belgian public health department.

The traveler who reportedly contracted the virus returned to Belgium on November 11 after a trip to Egypt. He only showed symptoms on the 22nd day, virologist wrote.

The Belgian government has yet to confirm the case.

European Union on alert; asian countries take action

The European Union’s executive committee will recommend that all 27 member states implement the measure, and expects the European Council to give the green light as soon as possible, added an EU official.

Decisions by the European Council, which represents the Member States, do not have to be taken by ministers, but can also be signed by the country’s ambassadors in Brussels.

Outside the bloc but in the European region, the UK also temporarily banned flights from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho and Eswatini on Friday, and asked British travelers to return from those destinations to quarantine.

In the Middle East, Israel announced on Thursday that it was barring its citizens from traveling to southern Africa and banning foreigners from the region.

This Friday, the country confirmed a case of infection by the new strain. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with health experts to discuss how best to respond to the variant.

“We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency,” Bennett said, according to a statement from his office. “Our basic principle is to act fast, strong and now.”

Other Asian countries are also on the list.

Singapore’s Ministry of Health has said it will restrict arrivals from South Africa and neighboring countries. Similar measures were taken by the Philippines, Morocco and Bahrain.

In Japan, Taiwan and India, the announcement only covered greater border controls and still has not completely prohibited the entry of people from countries at risk. In Taiwan, travelers must comply with quarantine; in India they will have to be tested.

Countries with restrictions on southern Africa

Banned flights

United Kingdom

Italy

Netherlands

Czech republic

France

Singapore

Israel

Philippines

Morocco

Bahrain

Saudi Arabia

Cyprus

Switzerland

Increased control measures