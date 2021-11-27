Caixa and BB want to pay R$ 23.3 billion to PIS-Pasep beneficiaries

Despite the economic crisis, unemployment and soaring inflation in the country, in addition to other difficulties such as low wages, approximately 10.6 million people still have not withdrawn their quotas from Pis-Pasep. The fund’s shares have been released since August 2019, with a total of R$ 23.3 billion currently held at Caixa Econômica Federal. So, to find out more and see who is entitled to the values, check out below.

Until May 2020, Caixa managed only the PIS quotas, intended for workers in the private sector. Meanwhile, Banco do Brasil (BB) managed the Pasep, aimed at public servants, military and state-owned employees. However, BB transferred the shares to Caixa, which enabled the unification of withdrawals.

Thus, according to Caixa, the amounts are waiting for the workers, or their heirs, in the event of the death of the quota holders. Pis-Pasep shares are the result of credits deposited by the employer in the fund from 1971 to October 4, 1988.

In summary, all workers with a formal contract registered with the Pis-Pasep Fund until October 4, 1988 who have a balance of quotas can withdraw. To find out if you are eligible, simply consult the FGTS application, the FGTS website or Caixa’s internet banking. It is also possible to check the balance at Caixa’s branches.

It is worth saying that the value of Pis-Pasep is not a minimum wage. In fact, quotas refer to the residual balance of credited amounts. The deadline for withdrawing the money is June 1, 2025. After that, the amounts not withdrawn become property of the Federal Government.

Finally, the next PIS-Pasep payment schedule should only start in 2022. Prior to that, the release of funds started in the 2nd semester and extended until the 1st semester of the following year. However, the amounts foreseen for the 2nd semester of 2021 will be paid in early 2022.

