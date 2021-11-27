CAIXA releases R$300 to R$1,000 this Monday

THE Federal Savings Bank is offering microcredit lines through the application BOX has. Since the announcement, the institution has been gradually authorizing access to loans. What is known is that this Monday, November 29, new groups will have the freedom to contract credits ranging from R$300 to R$1,000. Know everything in the matter.

The request and receipt of money takes place entirely via the application. The concessions started in September for those who already had a digital social savings account. However, starting this month, the calendar for those who were not account holders is already being used.

It is noteworthy that to request the Cash Credit Has low-income citizens must update their data on the platform. Just send an identity document and a selfie photo. After ten days, the institution’s system will carry out a validation under analysis.

Loans have two modalities, one aimed at the contracting party’s personal accounts and the other aimed at the borrower’s business. However, for both conditions they are the same, being applied interest of 3.99% per month and the possibility of installment payment in up to 24 months.

Cash Credit Release Calendar Tem

For all citizens, especially those who already had an account and those who have registered on the platform, the service is now available for those born between January and June. Check out upcoming releases:

Born in July and August: from November 29th;

Born in September and October: from December 13th;

Born in November and December: from December 27th.

There are two types of loan for the box has, Caixa Has Staff Credit and Caixa Has Its Credit for Your Business. The first option is intended for the contractor’s personal use, such as paying invoices and purchases, for example. The second is indicated for business expenses, such as investment, supplier payment, among others,

It is noteworthy that interest of 3.99% is applied monthly, one of the lowest in the market by category. In addition, the payment of the debt takes place through automatic debit, that is, the amount will be deducted every month directly from the contracting party’s Digital Savings account.