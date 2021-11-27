Caixa Tem launches credit card without annual fee for all customers

The largest Brazilian bank, Caixa, launched yet another financial product for its customers. With 105 million customers on the CAIXA Tem app, the bank now launches the platform’s credit card.

The Caixa Tem credit card will only be available to those who have an account in the application. It is very easy for customers to have access to a credit offer. The entire analysis and contracting process will take place digitally, through the application.

In addition to being accepted anywhere, the Caixa Tem credit card has international functionality. Another highlight is that credit cards can help you build your credit score.

Even having a Caixa Tem card for emergencies can help give you peace of mind. There are no security downsides either. All debit card security features are also integrated into the credit card.

Another highlight of the Caixa Tem card is its competitive rewards program, linked to the Visa brand. In this way, you can enjoy different benefits and maximize your reward potential. If you pay the balance in full each month, you will have all the benefits without interest.

Your credit card bills are due once a month – but not necessarily at the end of the month. It’s important to keep track of credit card expiration dates for a few reasons.

First, you don’t want to be late paying out of sheer forgetfulness, because paying late even once can hurt your credit score. Second, knowing the expiration date of your Caixa Tem card can help you better manage your cash flow.

To request the card, simply enter the Caixa Tem app, fill in the request and wait for the credit analysis. If approved, Caixa will inform your limit and send you the card.