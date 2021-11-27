Camila Queiroz demanded to approve soap opera advertisement · TV News

Ricardo Waddington, Globo’s general director, confirmed that Camila Queiroz demanded to approve advertising campaigns for the launch of an eventual third season of Secret Truths, as revealed by TV news in first hand. The demand was one of the reasons that led Globo to give up on extending the contract with the actress, so that she could finish recording the soap opera.

“I can’t even guarantee anything for her. The campaign follows a marketing logic, and we have specialists who establish this logic. I have 39 years with Globo, I have worked with casts for 39 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that.” declared Waddington in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo.

The director ratified the statement sent by Globo to the press informing about the departure of the protagonist of the serial written by Walcyr Carrasco, with demands that the broadcaster considered absurd . “She wanted to change the outcome of Angel. Tony Ramos cannot do that, Fernanda Montenegro cannot do that”, he compared.

Waddington has overseen the hiring of artistic talent since Globo’s internal reformulation and said that, contrary to what Camila claimed, the relationship between the channel and the actress did not go sour just because of her contract with Netflix.

“What motivated her departure was the demands she made to fulfill an extension of just seven nights. Everyone else in the cast agreed to do it. There wasn’t a single person who said no,” he added.

He even defended the continuation of the series without the main character: “‘The show can’t stop’ is not a figure of speech. It’s the law of what we do. The guy goes there with a fever, sick, his mother died, but he get on stage and deliver what you have to deliver”.

remember the case

Globo released a note announcing the departure of the protagonist of Verdades Secretas 2. According to the network, “to sign the extension of the contract necessary for the recording of the final scenes of the telenovela, Camila Queiroz wanted to determine the outcome of the character Angel and demanded a commitment formal that it would be part of an eventual third season of the work, in addition to other unacceptable contractual demands”.

Among these demands that Globo cited were the change of a supposed ending to the plot, which provided for the death of the character Angel, and the approval of publicity pieces for the next phase of the plot, if it is actually produced.

In a statement published on her social networks, Camila Queiroz said she is being the victim of retaliation by Globo for having decided to leave the company to sign with Netflix at the beginning of the year.

The actress said that the synopsis of Secret Truths 2 did not foresee her leaving at the end of the season and that the story changed so that her character left the serial – as an alleged punishment for having switched companies.

“The actress clarifies that, when she was invited to star in the continuation of the soap opera, the synopsis that was given to her was totally different from the directions that the story took after the beginning of the recordings. Even so, the actress continued recording, confident that the content of the plot would be forwarded to the original ending that had been arranged from the beginning, as the company and its employees promised for the actress at all times,” said the note by Camila.