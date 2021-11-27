Cartola FC 2021: Galo and Santos close the defense, and Economic Tips #36 go out for C$ 97 | tips

After two consecutive rounds with bad numbers, the Economic Tips team managed to do very well in the 35th round, with 83 points and valuation of C$ 5.36 . For the next round, Atlético-MG, with William Arana and Nathan Silva , and Saints, with John Paul , Felipe Jonathan and Danilo Boza , are the bets for the defensive sector.

The base of the economic team, which this time is costing C$97.35, is represented by players from São Paulo teams. In addition to the three defenders of the Fish, the midfielder is also part of Gabriel and the technician Sylvinho, both from Corinthians.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

Pepe (half from Cuiabá)

(half from Cuiabá) ale (America-MG midfielder)

(America-MG midfielder) Taison (International striker)

(International striker) Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker)

(Fluminense striker) Mendoza (Ceará striker)

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.

The market for round #36 is open until 7pm (GMT) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

Guilherme Arana (Atletico-MG full-back) – C$ 10.49

In the last seven games as home team:

Average of 9.78 points per game

Six SG’s

One goal and five assists

Opponent: Fluminense, in Mineirão

João Paulo (Goalkeeper of Santos) – C$7.81

In the last three away games:

Average of 8.00 points per game

two SG’s

Average of 3.66 saves per game

Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio

Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker) – C$ 7.07

In the last five away games:

Average of 5.40 points per game

two goals

Seven other submissions

Opponent: Atlético-MG, in Mineirão

Mendoza (Ceará striker) – C$6.96

In the last game as a visitor:

Score of 15.50

three assists

two trips

three submissions

Opponent: Flamengo, at Maracanã

Felipe Jonatan (Santos side) – C$ 11.49

In the last three away games:

Average of 7.36 points per game

two SG’s

Average of three trips per game

Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio

Nathan Silva (Atletico-MG defender) – C$ 9.32

In the last five games as home team:

Average of 4.80 points per game

Three SG’s

A goal

Another five submissions, one on the crossbar

Opponent: Fluminense, in Mineirão

Danilo Boza (Santos defender) – C$4.22

In the last three games as a visitor:

Average of 5.63 points per game

two SG’s

Average of 2.66 trips per game

no foul committed

Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio

Gabriel (Corinthian midfielder) – C$ 8.49

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 8.93 points per game

A goal

Average of 6.66 trips per game

Opponent: Athletico-PR, at Neo Química Arena

Ale (half from América-MG) – C$ 5.46

In the last four games as a visitor:

Average of 5.72 points per game

two goals

Average of 2.25 absences received

Average of 2.75 trips

Opponent: Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid

Pepê (half from Cuiabá) – C$ 9.70

In the last seven games as home team:

A goal

13 other submissions

Average of 2.28 absences received

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Pantanal

Taison (International forward) – C$7.65

In the last five games as home team:

Average of 7.20 points per game

Three goals and an assist

Seven other submissions

Average of 2.4 absences received

Opponent: Santos, in Beira-Rio

Sylvinho (Corinthian coach) – C$ 8.69

Corinthians in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:

Fourth best main average: 67.60

Second best sock home average: 27.73

Opponent: Athletico-PR, at Neo Química Arena

Saturday 11/27

Bragantino x America-MG

São Paulo x Sport

Sunday 11/28

Corinthians x Athletico-PR

Atlético-MG x Fluminense

International x Santos

Tuesday 11/30

Flamengo x Ceará

Cuiabá x Palmeiras