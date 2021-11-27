Cartola FC 2021: Galo and Santos close the defense, and Economic Tips #36 go out for C$ 97 | tips

After two consecutive rounds with bad numbers, the Economic Tips team managed to do very well in the 35th round, with 83 points and valuation of C$ 5.36. For the next round, Atlético-MG, with William Arana and Nathan Silva, and Saints, with John Paul, Felipe Jonathan and Danilo Boza, are the bets for the defensive sector.
The base of the economic team, which this time is costing C$97.35, is represented by players from São Paulo teams. In addition to the three defenders of the Fish, the midfielder is also part of Gabriel and the technician Sylvinho, both from Corinthians.
Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:
- Pepe (half from Cuiabá)
- ale (America-MG midfielder)
- Taison (International striker)
- Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker)
- Mendoza (Ceará striker)
The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards.
Equity evolution of Economic Tips
Economic Tips Scores
The market for round #36 is open until 7pm (GMT) this Saturday. Click here and climb your team!
All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.
Guilherme Arana (Atletico-MG full-back) – C$ 10.49
In the last seven games as home team:
- Average of 9.78 points per game
- Six SG’s
- One goal and five assists
Opponent: Fluminense, in Mineirão
João Paulo (Goalkeeper of Santos) – C$7.81
In the last three away games:
- Average of 8.00 points per game
- two SG’s
- Average of 3.66 saves per game
Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio
Luiz Henrique (Fluminense striker) – C$ 7.07
In the last five away games:
- Average of 5.40 points per game
- two goals
- Seven other submissions
Opponent: Atlético-MG, in Mineirão
Mendoza (Ceará striker) – C$6.96
In the last game as a visitor:
- Score of 15.50
- three assists
- two trips
- three submissions
Opponent: Flamengo, at Maracanã
Felipe Jonatan (Santos side) – C$ 11.49
In the last three away games:
- Average of 7.36 points per game
- two SG’s
- Average of three trips per game
Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio
Nathan Silva (Atletico-MG defender) – C$ 9.32
In the last five games as home team:
- Average of 4.80 points per game
- Three SG’s
- A goal
- Another five submissions, one on the crossbar
Opponent: Fluminense, in Mineirão
Danilo Boza (Santos defender) – C$4.22
In the last three games as a visitor:
- Average of 5.63 points per game
- two SG’s
- Average of 2.66 trips per game
- no foul committed
Opponent: International, in Beira-Rio
Gabriel (Corinthian midfielder) – C$ 8.49
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 8.93 points per game
- A goal
- Average of 6.66 trips per game
Opponent: Athletico-PR, at Neo Química Arena
Ale (half from América-MG) – C$ 5.46
In the last four games as a visitor:
- Average of 5.72 points per game
- two goals
- Average of 2.25 absences received
- Average of 2.75 trips
Opponent: Bragantino, at Nabi Abi Chedid
Pepê (half from Cuiabá) – C$ 9.70
In the last seven games as home team:
- A goal
- 13 other submissions
- Average of 2.28 absences received
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Arena Pantanal
Taison (International forward) – C$7.65
In the last five games as home team:
- Average of 7.20 points per game
- Three goals and an assist
- Seven other submissions
- Average of 2.4 absences received
Opponent: Santos, in Beira-Rio
Sylvinho (Corinthian coach) – C$ 8.69
Corinthians in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:
- Fourth best main average: 67.60
- Second best sock home average: 27.73
Opponent: Athletico-PR, at Neo Química Arena
Saturday 11/27
Bragantino x America-MG
São Paulo x Sport
Sunday 11/28
Corinthians x Athletico-PR
Atlético-MG x Fluminense
International x Santos
Tuesday 11/30
Flamengo x Ceará
Cuiabá x Palmeiras
Bahia x Guild
Chapecoense x Atlético-GO
Strength x Youth