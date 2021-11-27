CBF suspends match between Chapecoense and Atlético-GO for Brasileirão

This morning, CBF suspended the game between Chapecoense and Atlético-GO, which would initially be held at 9:30 pm this Friday, at Arena Condá.

Dragão’s delegation ended up not being able to land in Chapecó, causing their flight to return to São Paulo. According to the Goiás club’s press office, the commander started the landing procedure, but ended up canceling it due to bad weather and strong turbulence.

“At around 6 pm this Thursday, the Atlético Goianiense delegation continued on its way to Chapecó-SC, departing from Guarulhos-SP Airport. However, due to adverse weather conditions, it was not possible to land at the local airport. The aircraft tried to start the descent, however, it was impossible to continue due to strong turbulence. With this, the captain decided to return the plane to Guarulhos-SP, in a process that lasted about 3 hours and 30 minutes. Atletican delegation waited at the airport to go to the hotel for another 50 minutes”, posted Atlético on its social network.

The CBF will soon issue a note with the new date for the duel. Dragão currently occupies the 15th position and fights not to enter the Z-4, while Chape, already relegated to Serie B, only meets the table in the final stretch of the competition.