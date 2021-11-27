CD Projekt believes Cyberpunk 2077 will be considered a good game in the future

It seems that despite the troubled launch in late 2020, the CD Project Red believe that cyberpunk 2077 will still fall into the favor of players (and critics) in the future.

In an interview with the newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Adam Kiciński, current president of the company, commented that the developers are still planning several updates, which will improve the game in the long run.

“cyberpunk 2077 is our biggest and most ambitious project in 27 years. In almost every aspect, we try to take it one step further, just as we’ve done with all games of The Witcher. Launching a new franchise comes with challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex. We are very proud of many aspects of the game, but we know that not everything was as we imagined. However, the Cyberpunk brand we were able to build is huge, and the game’s universe and characters have fans around the world. We believe that, in the long run, cyberpunk 2077 it will be seen as a very good game and, like our other games, will sell for years — especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game. We’re working on updates all the time, and we’re also working on a version for the latest consoles. Of course, the original release taught us a lot. It gave us a motivation to make changes that will make us better in the future.”

In addition, Kiciński reinforced that cyberpunk 2077 will no longer receive updates in 2021, only in 2022.

This is not the only postponement of cyberpunk 2077 in the post-release era. Recently, CD Projekt announced that the upgrade to the new generation has also been delayed.