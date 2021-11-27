CD Projekt RED believes Cyberpunk 2077 will be considered a good game in the end; denies acquisitions

Facebook

The president of CD Projekt RED believes that cyberpunk 2077 it will be considered a “very good game” in the future, once its problems are finally resolved.

In an interview with Polish economic newspaper Rzeczpospolita (via VGC), Adam Kiciński argued that the brand recognition generated by the game means it will eventually be seen as a success despite its difficult launch last December.

“cyberpunk 2077 it’s the biggest, most ambitious and definitely the most complicated project in our 27-year history,” said Kiciński. “In almost every aspect, we’ve tried to take it a step further, just as we’ve done with every Witcher game we’ve released.” “Launching a game in a new franchise brings many challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex. We bring to life a huge and vibrant futuristic city called Night City, where non-linear characters’ stories take place,” he says.

“We are proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything went our way. However, brand recognition cyberpunk that we managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details have fans all over the world. We believe that, in the long run, cyberpunk 2077 it will be seen as a very good game and, like our other titles, it will sell for years – especially as the hardware gets more powerful over time and we improve the game,” he says.

“We are working on updates all the time and also on a version for the latest generation of consoles. Of course, the original release taught us a lot. This gave us a boost and motivated us to make changes that will make us better in the future.” Kiciński also reiterated that the game will no longer receive updates in 2021 and that the next-gen version will be released in the first quarter of 2022 along with a major Version 1.5 patch.

“The decision to postpone the next generation version of cyberpunk it was difficult, but we are confident it was the right one, especially as it was clearly recommended by our development team,” he said.

Adam Kiciński was also asked in that same interview (via VGC) whether the company was considering finding an investor or announcing strategic options.

“We’ve been saying for years that we want to remain independent and we don’t want to become part of a larger entity,” Kiciński said. “We’re not looking for a strategic investor either.”

Kiciński was then asked whether it would be possible for another company to undertake a hostile takeover of CD Projekt RED by buying shares, but he explained that the company’s bylaws protected against this. “There are provisions that significantly hamper hostile takeovers,” he confirmed.