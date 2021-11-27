CD Projekt Red says Cyberpunk 2077 “will sell for years”

The studio’s CEO is confident in the game’s future, though

cyberpunk 2077 had one of the (if not the most) disastrous releases across the industry, but it’s also undeniable that it’s a pretty ambitious project. That’s what Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt Red, think. In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzecspospolita, he says that even with all the controversy, the game will still be a success..

Kicinski says Cyberpunk 2077 “is the biggest, most ambitious and definitely the most complicated project” in the developer’s 27-year history. “In almost every way, we’ve tried to go a step further, just as we’ve done with every The Witcher game we’ve released,” adds CD Projekt Red CEO.

A common speech among developers is that when it comes to creating a new IP, this implies several challenges brought by the attempt to innovate. “Launching a game in a new franchise brings a lot of challenges and risks, especially when the concept is so complex,” said Kicinski. “We’ve brought to life a gigantic and vibrant futuristic city called Night City, where non-linear characters’ stories take place.”

The CEO of the Polish studio tells the developer is proud of the project, although well aware of the problematic debut. “We are proud of many aspects of the game, but as we know, not everything turned out as we wanted. However the Cyberpunk brand we managed to build is huge, and the game universe, its characters and details, have fans all over the world,” says Adam Kicinski.



CD manager Projekt Red believes Cyberpunk 2077 is a very good game and like the studio’s other titles, “it will continue to be sold for years, especially because of new hardware that gets stronger over time.” and as the developer improves the game. “We’re working on updates all the time, and we’re also working on the current-gen version of consoles. Of course the original release didn’t teach much. The situation gave us a kick and motivated us to make changes that will do us good in the future,” comments Kicinski.

The current-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 arrives in the first quarter of 2022 along with patch 1.5 of the game. “We need more time to refine the visuals and game performance to get the highest quality possible throughout the game,” says Adam Kicinski.

It’s true that the game is already in a much better condition than the initial release. Now Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a lot of positive reviews on Steam. The achievement was published by the game’s quest director, Pawel Sasko. “You can’t imagine what this means to me,” he said in the publication. Apparently, the CD Projekt Red game is on course to be the new No Man’s Sky.

