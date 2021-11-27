Central Bank President Admits ‘Wish’ to Make Changes in Savings | Economy

MARCELO CAMARGO/BRAZIL AGENCY Roberto Campos Neto stated, however, that studies may proceed slowly

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Friday (26) that the institution is “willing” to make changes to the savings account, but he considered that any change must be made “very slowly”.

The statement was made after Campos Neto was asked by a businessman at a civil construction event about the possibility of creating a savings account indexed to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the country’s official inflation measured by the IBGE.

“We have been studying the subject of savings a lot. There is obviously a desire to make changes in savings. Savings have several connections for the direction of various things, which makes the change quite traumatic. You have to do it based on a rather slowly, because if you don’t, you can create a disruption in the funding (financing) of some things”, replied Campos Neto.

The savings account is one of the main sources of financing in the real estate sector.

The formula in force since 2012 links savings to the Selic, the basic interest rate of the Brazilian economy defined by the Central Bank.

When the Selic rate is up to 8.5% per year, the savings adjustment is limited to 70% of the basic interest plus the Reference Rate (TR, calculated by the Central Bank, currently zeroed).

“I agree that at some point we should be thinking about announcing a savings formula that would first be more hedgeable (safety) and then it would be more matched to the allocation of resources. This is something we have been looking at “, stated Campos Neto.

The president of the Central Bank stressed, however, that the change is profound and would be done slowly.

“Since this is a very profound change, it needs to be carried out with public consultation, listening to everyone to make sure that we are going to do something that will benefit the financial sector,” said the BC head.