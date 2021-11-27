Check out the full table of the 2022 Paraense Championship | Sport Para | Online Diary

With the definition of the Paraense Championship groups through a draw, Parazão already has a date to start and also with it, its opening round.
This Friday (26), the Football Federation of Pará (FPF) held the draw of the groups of Parazão 2022 and with that, the basic table of the competition.
With the classics defined and without a scheduled date, the competition starts from January 26th and runs until April 3rd, when the Pará champion of the season will be met.
CHECK THE COMPLETE TABLE OF PARAZÃO 2022
1st ROUND
Tapajós X Independent
Paysandu X Bragantino
Itupiranga X Serie B Vice Champion
Eagle X Tuna
Chestnut X Paragominas
Rowing X Series B Champion
2nd ROUND
Vice Champion X Tapajós
Bragantino X Eagle
Independent X Itupiranga
Tuna X Paysandu
Paraense Champion Series BX Castanhal
Paragominas X Row
3rd ROUND
Tapajós X Castanhal
Paragominas X Bragantino
Itupiranga X Rowing
Paraense Champion Series BX Tuna
Independent X Paysandu
Paraense Vice Champion Series BX Eagle
4th ROUND
Rowing X Tapajos
Bragantino X Serie B Champion of Pará
Castanhal X Itupiranga
Tuna X Paragominas
Eagle X Independent
Paysandu X Serie B runner-up in Pará
5th ROUND
Tapajós X Paysandu
Castanhal X Bragantino
Itupiranga X Eagle
Oar X Tuna
Paragominas X Independent
Paraense Champion Série BX Vice-champion Paraense Série B
6th ROUND
Eagle X Tapajós
Paysandu X Itupiranga
Tuna Luso X Castanhal
Bragantino X Rowing
Independent X Serie B Champion
Vice-champion Paraense Série B X Paragominas
7th ROUND
Tapajós X Serie B Champion of Pará
Vice-Champion of Pará BX Bragantino Series
Itupiranga X Paragominas
Independent X Tuna
eagle x chestnut
Paysandu X Rowing
8th ROUND
Paragominas X Tapajós
Bragantino X Independent
Paraense Champion Series BX Itupiranga
Tuna X Serie B runner-up in Pará
Castanhal X Paysandu
Oar X Eagle