Check out the full table of the 2022 Paraense Championship | Sport Para | Online Diary

With the definition of the Paraense Championship groups through a draw, Parazão already has a date to start and also with it, its opening round.

This Friday (26), the Football Federation of Pará (FPF) held the draw of the groups of Parazão 2022 and with that, the basic table of the competition.

With the classics defined and without a scheduled date, the competition starts from January 26th and runs until April 3rd, when the Pará champion of the season will be met.

CHECK THE COMPLETE TABLE OF PARAZÃO 2022

1st ROUND

Tapajós X Independent

Paysandu X Bragantino

Itupiranga X Serie B Vice Champion

Eagle X Tuna

Chestnut X Paragominas

Rowing X Series B Champion

2nd ROUND

Vice Champion X Tapajós

Bragantino X Eagle

Independent X Itupiranga

Tuna X Paysandu

Paraense Champion Series BX Castanhal

Paragominas X Row

3rd ROUND

Tapajós X Castanhal

Paragominas X Bragantino

Itupiranga X Rowing

Paraense Champion Series BX Tuna

Independent X Paysandu

Paraense Vice Champion Series BX Eagle

4th ROUND

Rowing X Tapajos

Bragantino X Serie B Champion of Pará

Castanhal X Itupiranga

Tuna X Paragominas

Eagle X Independent

Paysandu X Serie B runner-up in Pará

5th ROUND

Tapajós X Paysandu

Castanhal X Bragantino

Itupiranga X Eagle

Oar X Tuna

Paragominas X Independent

Paraense Champion Série BX Vice-champion Paraense Série B

6th ROUND

Eagle X Tapajós

Paysandu X Itupiranga

Tuna Luso X Castanhal

Bragantino X Rowing

Independent X Serie B Champion

Vice-champion Paraense Série B X Paragominas

7th ROUND

Tapajós X Serie B Champion of Pará

Vice-Champion of Pará BX Bragantino Series

Itupiranga X Paragominas

Independent X Tuna

eagle x chestnut

Paysandu X Rowing

8th ROUND

Paragominas X Tapajós

Bragantino X Independent

Paraense Champion Series BX Itupiranga

Tuna X Serie B runner-up in Pará

Castanhal X Paysandu

Oar X Eagle