Check out the results of Quina 5715 and Lotofácil 2382 this Friday (11/26)

posted on 11/26/2021 8:09 PM / updated on 11/26/2021 8:31 PM



Did he have sex with extra money in his pocket? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Friday night (11/26), four lotteries: Quina’s 5715 contests; 2382 from Lotofácil, 174 from Super Sete and 2241 from Lotomania. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

lotof easy



Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-06-07-09-10-11-14-15-19-21-24.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$8.8 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 02-04-17-23-36-38-45-46-55-57-59-61-71-74-75-82-86-87-89-90.

quinine

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$16.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 25-37-44-51-60.

super seven



With an estimated prize of BRL 1.7 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 8

Column 2: 8

Column 3: two

Column 4: 9

Column 5: 9

Column 6: 0

Column 7: 7

