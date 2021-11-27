China asks for a plan for Didi, owner of 99, to withdraw from the New York Stock Exchange

Chinese regulators have urged top executives at Didi Global (which owns 99) to draw up a delisting plan in the United States, people familiar with the matter said, an unprecedented move that again puts focus on the Beijing government’s plans for the giant sector of technology.

China’s technology watchdog wants Didi’s command to remove the transportation app company from the New York Stock Exchange because of concerns about confidential data leaks, said the people, who spoke anonymously.

China’s Cyberspace Administration (CAC), the country’s data security agency, instructed Didi to work out the details of the plan, subject to government approval, they said.

The proposals under consideration include a direct privatization or a Hong Kong share offering followed by a US delisting, the people added. If privatization goes ahead, the bid will likely be at least $14 a share, the IPO price, as a lower bid soon after June’s initial public offering could generate lawsuits or shareholder resistance, the companies said. people.

If there is a secondary listing in Hong Kong, the IPO price would likely be discounted from the US share price.

Shares in SoftBank Group, Didi’s largest minority shareholder, fell more than 5% in Tokyo. Papers from Chinese tech companies such as Tencent, another big investor in Didi, have retreated in Hong Kong. Didi’s shares tumbled 7.5% in the opening minutes of Friday’s New York trading session, the biggest intraday drop in more than a month.

Deliberations continue and it is possible that regulators will back down on the request, the people said. Any option would be a blow to the giant, whose IPO was the biggest in the US by a Chinese company since Alibaba’s bid in 2014. Representatives from Didi and CAC did not respond to requests for comment.

Didi provoked the ire of the Beijing government when it went ahead with its New York stock offering in mid-year, despite a call from regulators to ensure data security ahead of the IPO. Chinese regulators quickly launched multiple investigations into the company and studied an unprecedented series of penalties, as reported by Bloomberg News in July.

Didi is currently controlled by the management team of co-founder Cheng Wei and President Jean Liu, who received 58% aggregate voting power following the company’s initial public offering in the US. SoftBank and Uber Technologies are Didi’s main minority shareholders.

