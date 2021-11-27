China Invents Weapon That Can Kill 90% of the US Population

The US power grid and other critical infrastructure remain vulnerable to an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack from China, North Korea or another adversary. The US is at a crucial juncture if it is to avoid a potential doomsday scenario, warned an expert panel on Tuesday (23), reported The W Washington Times.

The dangers of EMP attacks have long been understood, but China’s shocking test of a new hypersonic glider vehicle last summer has caused dread among some analysts. The glider could give Chinese leaders the perfect path to deploying a high-altitude EMP, offering the chance to defeat the US by causing a lasting blackout, shutting down food and water distribution systems, and destroying military communications and contact with distant outposts .

During a virtual forum hosted by the Universal Peace Federation, experts warned of the growing threat of an EMP attack that could disrupt communications, water and sewage services, transportation systems, retail and other core components of American society. Information is from the Sputnik News portal.

One of the experts present at the forum was Peter Vincent Pry, executive director of the US National and Homeland Security Task Force. He says that China possesses the well-known “super-EMP” weapons, which can attack through powerful energy discharges. They could be used directly against the US, or even combined with unconventional modern military tactics.

“This poses a real threat of possibly being able to win a war with a single hit through an EMP attack. […] they are not intended to employ EMP per se. It would be used in conjunction with cyber attacks, physical sabotage and [armas] Non-nuclear EMP,” Pry said at the event. He emphasizes that opponents of the Americans can regard it as “potentially the most decisive military revolution in history.”

For the expert, prospects are not very optimistic about the future of the US “cyber attack combined with EMP”.

“By attacking the technological Achilles’ heel of a nation like the US, they could bring us to our knees without even having to fight the Marines, the Navy or the Air Force, and they would win a war in 24 hours with a single blow.” scored Pry.

For other experts, the attack would trigger an apocalyptic scenario with a year-long blackout triggered by an EMP attack. According to Pry, the intervention could kill 90% of US citizens.

“Imagine the president in the situation where the dispute is over Taiwan, or the Baltic states with Russia, and they lead [um ataque] EMP against the US. What is the president going to do? Trying to unleash a Third World War, which he will surely lose? […]. Or is he going to use what residual capabilities we have, especially military capabilities, to try to reclaim these critical civilian infrastructures, because the hands of the clock are moving towards the death of millions of Americans?” Pry asked.

He urges the US government to take action and strengthen the country’s energy networks and related infrastructure so that they are protected from attack.