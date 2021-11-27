Cities in SP will maintain mandatory use of masks

At least 13 cities in São Paulo have already defined that the use of the mask will remain mandatory in open places after December 11, even with the authorization by the state government. The number may increase, as many city halls are still analyzing whether they maintain the mandatory use of a face shield, one of the main preventive measures against covid-19. According to the state government, city halls have autonomy to assess the local situation of the pandemic and enforce the use of the mask for a longer period of time. For infectologist Carlos Magno Fortaleza, there is a “hurry” to abolish protection.

In the region of great abc, cities reported that the use of the mask will remain mandatory until the end of the year. In Mauá, the use of masks in open and closed environments will remain mandatory at least until the end of 2021, according to the city. “The municipality has advanced in immunization, having applied 659,696 vaccines until Wednesday, 24, but the mandatory nature of protective equipment is still necessary,” he said in a statement. The city halls of Santo André, Diadema, Ribeirão Pires and Rio Grande da Serra pledged to the Grande ABC Intermunicipal Consortium to continue demanding face shield even after the 11th.







Doria during an interview with Reuters, in São Paulo 4/20/2021 REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli Photo: Reuters

In Mogi das Cruzes, the requirement will continue until January 15th. “It’s time to be responsible. That’s why the use of the mask remains mandatory in Mogi, in all places, until 01/15. We cannot relax at the busiest time of the year. After this period, the situation will be reassessed. The care continues “, posted on his social network Mayor Caio Cunha (Podemos). The Suzano city hall, in Greater São Paulo, informed that it will keep the masks because it understands that it is still a fundamental measure to help reduce the spread of covid-19. The measure will be defined by local legislation.

through the countryside

Inland and coastal cities also plan to wait longer to release the masks. In some locations, a large number of residents are still not fully immunized. The city of Ribeirão Preto will maintain the mandatory use of the mask at least until December 31st. In early January, indicators such as advances in vaccination, numbers of active cases and hospitalizations will be evaluated. Other city halls, such as Sertãozinho, Barretos and Bebedouro will also continue to demand masks, with no plans to change the current rule that requires their use.

The city of Franca informed that a decision will be announced until the 11th, but the tendency is to keep the mask. On Thursday, 25, Mayor Alexandre Ferreira (MDB) presented data from the Health Department stating that more than 28 thousand people did not attend the vaccination posts on the scheduled dates. Another 10 thousand people able to receive the extra dose have not yet been immunized. “Thousands of vaccines that should already be in the arms of many Francons, unfortunately, are not. We are winning battle by battle, but the war is not over,” he said, live.

In Nova Odessa, although the city hall must follow the state protocol, the Secretary of Health, Sílvio Corsini, considered it premature to release the use of the mask. “We advise the population so that, whenever possible, they use the mask, even though it is not mandatory, as well as maintain other actions, such as constant asepsis of the hands and avoiding crowding. The situation is a little more controlled, but the risk still exists”, he said.

In Baixada Santista, while Santos and Guarujá will follow the state government, the São Vicente city hall will maintain the use of masks. “At the moment, with the end of year festivities and new waves of covid-19 in Europe, we are very concerned about this decision to suspend the obligation. We do not intend to make any kind of release this year. We want people to be able to have a safe coexistence at Christmas and New Year and we ask everyone’s conscience to wear a mask,” he said. According to him, 40 thousand people did not return to the posts to take the second dose or the booster dose and complete the immunization.

Among the city halls that are still analyzing the situation is Campinas, the largest city in the interior, with 1.2 million inhabitants. The Health Department said that new measures to fight the pandemic will be announced next week. “The rules, such as the use of masks, New Year’s Eve and Carnival, will be defined after the conclusion of an epidemiological analysis of the numbers of covid-19 in the city and of the new state decrees”, he said, in a note.

The city of São Bernardo do Campo, the fourth most populous city, informed that specialists from the Committee to Combat Coronavirus are still evaluating the measure announced by the government, based on indicators of the disease in the city.

Risk of new variants

The infectious diseases specialist Carlos Magno Fortaleza, a professor at the São Paulo State University (Unesp), considered it “meritable” that cities maintain the use of masks for longer. “We are at constant risk of new variants coming from abroad. I believe that the rush to take off the masks brings a symbolism of ‘the end of the pandemic’ – the government that removed the obligation conveys the idea that it controlled the pandemic before”, he said. According to him, there seems to be a “race” of governors, each wanting to be ahead of the liberation. “But, although I am optimistic about covid-19 in Brazil, due to our high adherence to vaccination, I consider the suspension of the use of masks a risk, given the situation in Europe and the new variant discovered in South Africa”, he said.

The state secretary for Regional Development, Marco Vinholi, said that the government takes measures based on epidemiological data from the state, but city halls have autonomy to define measures that are stricter than the state protocols, taking into account the situation of each municipality. “What cannot be done away with the mandatory mask before a state decision is made. But the biggest restriction, maintaining the obligation for a longer time, if the city government deems it necessary, this can,” he said.