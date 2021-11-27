Clothes order from participant and Andre Marques imitation mark the 3rd night of Battles at ‘The Voice Brasil’ | The Voice Brazil

The third night of Battles at The Voice Brasil tested our little hearts! 💓 Last Thursday, 11/25, more talents took to the stage to duel and, if it’s already difficult for us to see the dispute getting fiercer, imagine for the coaches who have to decide who will follow in their teams! In addition to the music, there was still a lot of fun, including IZA asking to borrow clothes and a different Andre Marques on stage. Come see what rocked the show!
IZA and Lulu Santos get excited on the third night of ‘The Voice Brasil’ Battles — Photo: Globo
“WD, you take that outfit off and lend it to me! It’s mine! It’s mine and it’s gone!” mused IZA.
WD’s look conquered IZA at ‘The Voice Brasil’ Battles — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
More than friends, friends 👭
Team Brown’s battle between Ammora Alves and Bia Cantão generated a lot of emotion. The duo performed to the sound of “Meu Talismã”, a success of the IZA technique, and Claudia Leitte took the opportunity to pay tribute to her friend.
“First, I want to pay tribute to this amazing woman on my side, who is incredibly talented and a companion! She’s beautiful on the outside, but on the inside she’s more, and I’m having the opportunity to see this up close,” Claudinha told IZA .
Did a mote fall there too? Because here it seems there were several. 😭 IZA returned the affection and also declared to her friend: “I love you!”, she said.
Andre Marques is different… 🤔
Our Claudinha Bagunceira was inspired! In a snooker pool after her team’s battle between Ariane Zaine and Andrielly Souza, the coach tried to buy time in her choice and played with pressure from the presenter to make her decision. The result was a beautiful Andre Marques imitation 😂 😂
“Now there’s that moment when Andre keeps asking: ‘Like this, Claudia Leitte, and then tell us!'”, joked Claudinha.
