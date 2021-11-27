THE commentator Ana Thais Matos revealed to have been the victim of an attempted robbery this Thursday night while in the car. THE journalist from the Globo group he said he was fine and not having lost any possessions but having been scared by the ‘impact and vulnerability’.

– I almost got robbed in the car now. Rear window closed, but the boy dove into the car through the front window. The cell phone was stuck on my finger by the cord on the cover and he couldn’t pull it out. Scare for impact and vulnerability. It’s okay – wrote the commentator on her social networks.

See the original publication by Ana Thais Matos below.