Complete party: bands, flags and drums organized by Botafogo are released for Sunday

the cheering party of the Botafogo will be even more beautiful in the last round of Brazilian Championship Series B, this Sunday, in the game against the Guarani. Organized alvinegras, such as the Young fans from Botafogo and the firerot, announced on their social networks that the use of banners, flags and batteries was released.

The stands of Nilton Santos they can have a full party after almost two years. During this period, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, no public was allowed in the stadium and then there was a punishment for the bepe (Specialized Stadium Policing Battalion) to those organized in October 2021 by a protest held in General Severiano in 2020.

About 35,000 tickets have already been sold for Botafogo x Guarani, this Sunday’s game, which will mark the delivery of the cup and the champion’s belts.

YOUR TERROR IS BACK! We inform everyone that our material is RELEASED for the Sunday game. Our flag and our battery are back! Come close with us at EAST INFERIOR! ☠️ THE MOST TRADITIONAL ☠️ pic.twitter.com/UzvLUx6QSf — TJB – Young fans (@JovemdoBotafogo) November 26, 2021