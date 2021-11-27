Convicted, Nuzman will not be arrested. understand the case

Former president of the Olympic Committee of Brazil (COB), Carlos Arhtur Nuzman was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in prison for having participated in a corruption scheme to buy votes for the 2016 Olympics to be held in Rio de January. The decision was handed down this Thursday by Judge Marcelo Bretas, from Rio de Janeiro’s Lava-Jato. But does this mean that the former almighty of Brazilian Olympic sport will go to jail? No. This chance, even, is practically impossible.

Nuzman was accused by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) under Operation Unfair Play. According to the prosecutors, the former president of the COB organized a scheme and purchase of votes that had the help of former governor Sérgio Cabral; the former director of operations of the Rio 2016 committee, Leonardo Gryner; and businessman Arthur Soares, known as King Arthur.

In the same action, Bretas sentenced Sérgio Cabral to ten years in prison and Gryner to just over 13 years. They were also charged with the crimes of criminal organization, money laundering and foreign currency evasion.

Will Nuzman go to jail?

Despite the conviction, Nuzman will still remain at large. His defense will appeal Bretas’ decision, as his lawyer, João Francisco Neto, told us:

“The judge allowed himself to convict without evidence. Nuzman will surely be acquitted on appeal. The folly of this conviction will not go unnoticed by the Superior Court.

When the appeal is filed, the case will be judged by a group of three judges. There are some possibilities that could happen. If Nuzman is unanimously convicted, he will have to start serving his sentence. However, their lawyers can appeal to the STJ and the STF, alleging violations of federal laws and violations of the Constitution, respectively, which would delay the beginning of the countdown. If the vote is 2 to 1, your defense can appeal again, and a new group will be assembled, this time with five judges. Then, if the majority opts for the conviction, Nuzman starts serving the sentence.

Even if there is a second instance conviction, Nuzman will still not go to prison. The former president of COB will turn 80 in May. Brazilian law provides for house arrest for those over this age.