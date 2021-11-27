Corinthians announces plans to catch Athletico with absences – 11/27/2021

Corinthians still won’t have midfielders Cantillo and Giuliano in the match against Athletico, valid for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro released its related to the game today (27), on the eve of the duel that starts at 4 pm (GMT) tomorrow (28)

Also in midfield there is the important return of Roni, who was recently absent for two months, returned to play in the match against Santos, but took the third yellow card and embezzled the team on the trip to Ceará. He will return to coach Sylvinho’s option tomorrow (see the full list of related below).

Cantillo and Giuliano remain out because of similar muscle injuries, both on the back of the right thigh. Still in recovery, they did not participate in today’s training at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

In the activity, by the way, Sylvinho promoted ball possession exercise in a small space. The players who played for more than 45 minutes in the defeat by Ceará, on Thursday (25), were spared the last part of training on the lawn to go to the gym. Whoever continued on the lawn ended the day with crosses and submissions.

Corinthians’ campaign in Brasileirão has been a rollercoaster in the last rounds: defeats away from home (like against Ceará, the most recent), but victories at Neo Química Arena (like against Santos, six days ago). The team has 53 points and opens the round in fourth place.