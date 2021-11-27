Corinthians confirms more than 30,000 tickets sold for the game against Athletico-PR

The 2021 season is coming to an end and Fiel has only two more opportunities to watch the games for Corinthians at the Neo Química Arena. The penultimate of them is this Sunday, at 4 pm, against Athletico-PR, when the crowd must be in full swing in Itaquera.

The club confirmed this Friday night that 30,500 fans have already secured their places at the Corinthians stadium to support Timão in the penultimate match for the Brasileirão at home. Ticket sales, it is worth remembering, are made exclusively over the internet. The sale of entries ends at 2pm on game day.

Just access the site ticketcorinthians.com.br, register and choose your preferred sector among those available. It is important to emphasize that proof of vaccination is required to enter the Casa do Povo. In the case of those who have not yet taken both doses, proof of the first dose is mandatory, together with a negative PCR (performed 48h before entering the stage) or an antigen (performed 24h before).

The site only lists two sectors with tickets available: lower west and lower west corner, in addition to the west business, which has a buffet service. It is worth noting that unpaid reservations can be returned to the system at any time.

