Corinthians director details the project and says Fazendinha will have the structure for the VAR next year

Cristiane Gambaré, director of women’s football at Corinthians, spoke about the club’s efforts to install the structure that enables the use of video referees at Estádio Alfredo Schurig, called Fazendinha. The official said that the process has already started, with the help of the Brazilian Football Confederation and the São Paulo Football Federation, and that she expects this problem to be resolved by the year 2022.

“Since we talked about the last press conference, we asked yes, we made a request to implement a VAR at Fazendinha, because of course, women’s football and the other categories that use Fazendinha, from now on the semifinals and finals will have the VAR. There was the request, some changes are being made, the technical visit was made, all the implementations were made by the Federation“, commented during a press conference this Friday.

“We have two types, there is the Federation and the CBF, so adjustments needed to be made and this was done. We are adapting some other parts that are necessary within Fazendinha, so that we really validate 100% of Fazendinha with the VAR, so that next year there will already be the VAR at Fazendinha“, completed Cris.

The Parque São Jorge stadium was home to Timão’s women’s team for most of the season, as it has been for some years. However, the more advanced stages of Paulista and Brasileiro require the use of the VAR. As it does not house the structure, Fazendinha is unable to receive these matches.

For this reason, Corinthians hosted the second game of the national championship final at Neo Química Arena, when they won the title against Palmeiras. At the state level, for the same reason, the team from Alvinegro had to play the semifinal against Ferroviária at Arena Barueri and, in the final on December 8th, they will do the same thing against São Paulo.

