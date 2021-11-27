Corinthians discloses related items for the match against Athletico-PR with the return of the defensive midfielder

Corinthians confirmed this Saturday the list of athletes related to face Athletico-PR. The match takes place at 4 pm on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship.

For the duel, Sylvinho will feature the return of the defensive midfielder roni. Against Ceará, the youth from the base was suspended for the third yellow card, received in the confrontation against Santos, which marked his return to the pitch after more than two months. On the other hand, defender Léo Santos left the relationship to make room for shirt 29.

the duo Cantillo and Giuliano follows as the embezzlement of the team. The midfielders are undergoing treatment for a lesion in the posterior muscle of the right thigh and are working to try to return to the field in the 2021 season. Ruan Oliveira, recovering from a surgical revision on his left knee, completes the list of absences.

With that, a probable Corinthians to face Athletico-PR on Sunday has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; jo.

See the list of related

Goalkeepers: Carlos Miguel, Cassio and Matheus Donelli

Sides: Fábio Santos, Fagner, João Pedro and Lucas Piton

Defenders: Gil, João Victor and Raul Gustavo

Midfielders: Adson, Du Queiroz, Gabriel, Gabriel Pereira, Gustavo Mantuan, Luan, Renato Augusto, Roni, Vitinho, Willian and Xavier

Attackers: Gustavo Silva, Jô and Róger Guedes

See more at: Corinthians x Athletico-PR and Campeonato Brasileiro.