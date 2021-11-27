Corinthians ends preparations for the duel against Athletico-PR; see likely lineup

Corinthians ended the training sessions focused on the game against Athletico-PR this Saturday. At CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho led the second and last activity of the week before the commitment to the Brazilian Championship and also released the list of related, with the return of defensive midfielder Roni, who was suspended in the last round.

The entire squad took part in the warm-up, on Field 4, and then they were taken to Field 3. The commander separated the players into two groups and trained in possession of the ball in a small space.

After this activity, all the athletes who played for more than 45 minutes in the defeat to Ceará and midfielder Renato Augusto returned to the internal part of the CT. They ended the day with complements at the gym.

The rest of the group remained on the field and performed an activity of crossings and submissions under the guidance of the technical committee.

A probable Timon that should take the field on Sunday has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; jo.

Corinthians and Athletico-PR face off at 4 pm this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. The game is valid for the 36th round of the Brazilian Championship.

