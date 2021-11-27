Corinthians plans to launch a shirt in honor of Socrates

Sócrates should receive a tribute from Corinthians in 2021. The club, in partnership with the sponsor Nike, plans to launch a shirt in memory of the Doctor.

The information was released by the portal Sports Gazette. The project reveres one of the greatest idols in alvinegra history in the year that his death completes a decade. Sócrates died on December 4, 2011, at the age of 57, victim of a digestive hemorrhage.

The new cloak will not be used in games, but will have a special detail on the club’s crest. In the center of the coat of arms, the flag of the State of São Paulo will be replaced by the image of Socrates with his arm raised and his fist clenched, in his classic gesture of commemoration.

There are still no dates set for the release of the shirt, nor the release date, but everything should happen in early December due to the anniversary of his death. The new product should cost between R$199.99 and R$219.99.

It is worth remembering that, this Saturday, Sócrates will also be remembered in a Corinthian-Casuals match. In game for the Premier League Isthmian, the English team plans a series of actions in memory of the Doctor. O my helm broadcasts the event live on Twitch, with Andrew Sousa and Vitor Chicarolli.

