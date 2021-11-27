Corinthians thrashes Santo Andr and qualifies for the final of the second round of the Paulista de Futsal

This Friday night, Corinthians returned to the court for the Campeonato Paulista de Futsal. In a game played at Ginásio Noêmia Assumpção, Timão thrashed Santo André/Intelli by 4-0, with goals from Rafa, Jackson, Eder Lima and Lé.

The hosts started the game by putting pressure on the team coached by André Bié, who couldn’t work the ball. With seven minutes into the game, however, the situation changed. After a good move by Marcelo and Deives, Rafa opened the scoring for Timon. Minutes later, Jackson took advantage of the Santo André/Intelli goalkeeper’s wrong exit and made the second.

During the second stage, the home team even tried to return to the game, but it didn’t take Corinthians to do another one. With three minutes into the game, Eder Lima scored Timão’s third. At the end of the match, Lé scored the fourth, after stealing the ball and shooting from a distance, as Santo André had a goalkeeper.

With the victory, the Parque São Jorge club guaranteed classification for the final of the second round of the state tournament. The decisive duel will be played, once again, against Corinthians’ futsal rival: Magnus Sorocaba. The date of the decision has not yet been released.

As they lost the first round to the team from the interior of São Paulo, playing with the Under-20 team, Corinthians needs the victory to dispute the final of the state championship. If Magnus Sorocaba wins, he will be crowned champion of the Paulista Championship.

