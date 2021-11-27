Corinthians wins Ponte Preta and ranks first for the quarterfinals of the Paulista U-17

Corinthians beat Ponte Preta by 2-1 this Saturday, in a match valid for the last round of the second phase of the Paulista U-17. With goals from Kayke and Murilo, the team ranked first in the quarter-finals of the competition. The decisive duel took place in Fazendinha, with the gates still closed.

The opponent for the next phase is already decided. Timãozinho picks up Desportivo Brasil. The dates and times of the games will still be defined by the FPF.

Before that, the U-15 faced the same opponent and were defeated by 2-1. Therefore, they were eliminated from the tournament, even arriving in the dispute with the advantage of a draw.

lineups

First, Ramon Lima climbed the Sub-15 with Vasconcelos, Pellegrin, Matheus, Yago, Caraguá, Kaio, Beto, Bahia, Guilherme, Pedro and Moroni.

Then, Gustavo Almeida’s category entered the field with Kaue; Leo Agostinho, Renato, Vinicius Cressi and Vitor Meer; Breno Bidon, Pedrinho, Caio and Biro; Wesley and Felipe Augusto.

my helm

On the other hand, Ponte Preta began with João Victor; Enzo, Guilherme, Eduardo and Luan; Caetano, Domene, Caio Maia and Pedro; Vitinho and Marcelinho.

The game

First time

Corinthians left, but Ponte Preta had their first chance with a foul hit by Marcelinho. The ball even touched the net from the outside. On the second attempt, Caio Maia stopped in Kauê’s defense. In response, Wesley crossed to the goal after individual play. Pedrinho tried to cross to Felipe, but he went straight through.

Leo Agostinho also crossed. Caio headed from the right of the goal. Wesley made a throw for Felipe, but the flag marked offside. Afterwards, Leo took the first yellow card for foul. Afterwards, Wesley passed it to Pedrinho, who sought the touch backwards, but there was no one. He felt his arm and needed to be replaced.

Vitinho managed to escape from Caio and submitted on the left side. Soon after, Felipe tried a solo play, but sent it out. Then Biro dribbled the defense and threw a shot for Kayke, who capped the keeper with his head and opened the scoring.. In an attempt to expand, Leo made a cross and the referee called Caio’s foul on the goalkeeper.

Kayke had a chance to make one more. However, he hit João Victor. Caio found Pedro, who tried. Once again, the ball was marked. After that, nothing more happened and the players went to the locker room with the partial score 1-0 for Timon.

Second time

On his way back from halftime, he had a dangerous foul on Wesley. Biro hit and the ball went over. Later, Breno tabled with Caio and Kayke was caught in an irregular condition. Leo brought it to the middle and took a risk, but caught in the back. Pedro tried a cross and Cressi made the cut giving a corner. After the collection, Caio walked away and Marcelinho had plenty.

Caio was demanded again and left for the second time. In a new corner, the remainder went to Corinthians. However, Ponte Preta continued fighting for the draw. Caio Maia hit another charge and Enzo had the spare. At that moment, Pedro threw himself into the area and Kauê ended up with the ball. Caio Maia continued to insist and managed to tie.

With the score even, Biro launched for Wesley and was fouled. Instead of giving the advantage, the referee preferred to mark the infraction, but did not give a card. Dissatisfied with the decision, Cressi complained and was yellowed. In another move, Biro dribbled and opened with Wesley. He took a risk and the goalkeeper took it.

Then Biro found Leo, who crossed for Kayke to try headfirst. Afterwards, Biro took a foul and João Victor left the goal to catch. On the other hand, Vitinho cleared the play and submitted. However, it failed to enlarge. Bidon made a pitch for Felipe. Under heavy marking, he isolated and fell to the ground, needing medical attention.

Biro rang in the middle for Murilo, who had just entered. He wasted no time and slapped the ball to guarantee the alvinegra victory. With tempers running high, Vitinho gave Vitor Meer a hard time. At this point, a general discussion began and the judge distributed several cards, including players and members of the technical committees.

At the end of the conflict, Maiky made a cross, which slipped into defense. Kayke didn’t do well in the throw and left the ball easy for the goalkeeper. Leo was fouled and Biro crashed, but he passed by everyone. The leftover was left to Murilo, who made a cross and Renato headed it out. In the sequence, Kayke cross-fired, but he didn’t enter.

In the final moments, Biro stole the ball and had a chance to have his third assist noted. However, the goalkeeper defended Bidon’s attempt. As a result, the scoreboard didn’t change any more and Corinthians got the victory by 2-1, guaranteeing its place in the quarter finals of the São Paulo Sub-17 Championship with the classification in first place.

