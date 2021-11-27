Countries close their doors to Africa

posted on 11/27/2021 00:01



(credit: Personal file)

Faced with the danger of spreading the new strain of Sars CoV-2 (coronavirus) identified in South Africa, several nations announced the ban on the entry of travelers from countries in southern Africa — the southern part of the continent. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognized that the new discovered variant is “worrying” and named it omicron (read more on page 12). The United States has restricted air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Essuatini (formerly Swaziland), Mozambique and Malawi.

US President Joe Biden issued a statement in which he explained that the vetoes will start on Monday. “News about the new variant should make it clearer than ever that the pandemic won’t end until we have global immunizations. The US has already donated more vaccines to other nations than all other countries put together. It’s time for other countries to catch up. speed and the generosity of America,” he declared.

The Democrat urged world leaders to waive intellectual property protections to unlock vaccine manufacturing in different regions of the planet. Canada has also banned travelers from the same southern African countries, except Malawi, from entering its territory.

Members of the European Union (EU), Austria, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Malta have also closed their doors to passengers who have entered South Africa and six countries in the past two weeks. The UK has taken the same measures as the US. The bloc’s health agency warned that the risk of the new strain spreading across Europe is “high and very high”.

Meanwhile, violent protests against measures of social restriction were registered, for the third consecutive night, in the French island of Martinique, in the Caribbean. The Netherlands announced that, starting tomorrow, bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses will be closed at 5 pm (1 pm in Brasília), despite the protests that shook the country last weekend. Belgium, in turn, confirmed the first case of omicron in Europe.

After detecting an infection with the new strain in Israel, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett led an emergency meeting and proclaimed all areas of southern and central Africa a “red flag” — Israelis are banned from traveling there, and none foreigner will be allowed to enter Israel from these regions. The variant has also been found in Malawi and Hong Kong.

Joe Phaahla, South Africa’s minister of health, reacted with indignation to the ban on South Africans entering other countries and called it “unjustifiable” and “meaningless”. “Covid-19 is a global health emergency. We must work together, not punish each other,” he commented. “A witch hunt benefits no one. South Africa wants to be an honest player in the world in order to share health information that is not just beneficial to South Africans, but to all citizens of the planet.”

Specialists

For Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, the decision of European Union and US nations is “extremely harsh” in relation to southern African countries, but “absolutely necessary”. “The omicron mutations have not yet been fully characterized and have not obviously been associated with greater severity or more deaths. However, the list of modifications in the virus is extensive, including many sites in the spike protein (from the coronavirus) that affect so much the transmission and evasion of the immune response,” he explained to the Courier.

Director of Oxford University’s Rosalind Franklin Institute, James Naismith admits that vaccines are likely to provide less protection against omicrons. “The travel ban would save a few weeks of time. But such a move will not stop the spread if omicron is more infectious than delta. We should support countries in Africa and other emerging nations with vaccines.”