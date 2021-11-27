Court files investigation against Wesley Safadão for skipping vaccine queue

This Friday (26), another chapter involving the controversy wesley naughty and the vaccine against the new coronavirus came to light. According to information from the Metrópoles website, the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE) ordered the criminal investigation carried out by the Public Ministry of Ceará (MPCE) which investigates the irregular vaccination of the singer, his wife, Thyane Dantas, and his producer, to be filed. Sabrina Tavares.

For the vehicle, Safadão’s lawyer, Willer Tomaz, said that the accusation against his client is completely unreasonable: “The charge is completely unreasonable and fallacious, as it tries to incriminate an innocent person for a fact that does not even constitute a crime, in an argumentative juggling act that it has no space in the field of Criminal Law and that it directly violates the most basic fundamental rights of the citizen, not to be investigated for a fact that does not constitute a criminal offense”.

“In addition to classifying as criminal a fact that is not described in the non-criminal criminal law, the Public Ministry still requires the payment of extremely high and manifestly disproportionate amounts to carry out a non-accusation agreement, which further aggravates the situation of profound illegality . The process is confidential and therefore it is not possible to provide further details, but the fact is that there was no crime and the preliminary decision of the Ceará Court only confirms this”, concluded Tomaz.

The decision to suspend the investigation came from the judge Francisca Adeline Viana, after Wesley’s defense filed a request for habeas corpus asking for the suspension of the investigation.

“I have the right to GRANT the preliminary injunction, to determine the partial suspension of the PIC, that is, only with regard to patients (Safadão, Thyane Dantas and Sabrina Tavares), determining that the filed authorities refrain from practicing persecutory acts in relation to them”, wrote Francisca in the process.

know more

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with spicy sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

