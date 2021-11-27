Covid-19: UK confirms two cases of omicron | World

The UK has registered two cases of the new omicron variant, Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday (27), according to international agencies.

“Last night I was contacted by the UK Health Security Agency. I was informed that they have detected two cases of this new variant, omicron, in the UK. One in Chelmsford, the other in Nottingham,” he said.

According to him, the two cases are related and there is a connection with trips to southern Africa (south of the continent). “These individuals will be isolated with their families while more testing and contact tracking is ongoing,” he said.

As a precaution, additional tests will be implemented in the affected areas – Nottingham and Chelmsford – and sequencing of all positive cases.

The UK will add Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to its “red list” of travel from 4 am on Sunday (local time), or 1 am in Brasília. This means that British and Irish residents arriving in the country will have to be quarantined in a government-approved hotel for 10 days. Non-residents will be refused entry. That list already included Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“This is a rapidly advancing situation and we are about to take decisive steps to protect public health. We are also adding Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola to the travel red list from 4 am on Sunday. days, he must isolate himself and perform PCR tests,” warned Javid.

In Germany, a suspected case of Covid-19 identified in Germany has a “high probability” of being the omicron variant, a regional official in the country said Saturday.

A traveler, returning from South Africa, tested positive for the disease and preliminary analyzes pointed to mutations similar to the new variant in the virus strain.

“There is a high probability that the omicron variant has reached Germany,” said Kai Klose, minister for social affairs in the Hesse region, on a social network.

Also according to the member of the regional Executive, researchers are evaluating the genetic sequence – as if it were the identity of the virus – to confirm the mutation.

The variant is worrying because it has 50 mutations — something never seen before — with more than 30 in the protein S (spike) — the “key” that the virus uses to attach itself to cells, the target of most vaccines available.

The omicron variant was detected at a time when many European countries are battling an increase in coronavirus cases.

Dutch health authorities said 61 people who arrived in the country on two flights from South Africa on Friday (26), tested positive for Covid-19.

There is no information, until the last update of this report, on which variant of the coronavirus found in these infected individuals.

Passengers wait for their Covid-19 test results at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands, photo dated November 26, 2021

All infected passengers are isolated, and will undergo tests this Saturday (27) to find out if the a newly discovered variant of the coronavirus, the omicron, may be circulating among them.

Also on Friday, travelers faced long hours of waiting and testing due to the new mutation of the virus, classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a ‘concern variant’.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge ordered passengers already on their way to the Netherlands to undergo tests and quarantine on arrival in the country.

1st case in Belgium, border closure

On Friday, Belgium detected a case of Covid-19 infection linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. It was the first time the new variant was identified in Europe.

On Thursday (25), the United Kingdom restricted travel to South Africa and five other countries on the continent. And the European Commission has proposed the suspension of flights from southern Africa to the European Union.

Germany has announced that it will not accept travelers from South Africa and Italy has announced a ban on entry into its territory for anyone who has been to 7 southern African nations in the past 14 days.

Passengers trying to return from South Africa after discovering the omicron variant of the coronavirus were stranded at the airport amid flight cancellations and restrictions. See the VIDEO below.

Until the last update of this report, there are no cases of the new variant of Covid-19 registered in Brazil.

The federal government announced that, as of Monday (29), it will restrict travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The ad follows a recommendation made by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).