Covid: The Scientific Race To Find Coronavirus Resistant People

Scientists in 10 countries, including Brazil, are investigating what makes some people naturally resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Have you been in direct contact with people who have had Covid-19 and never been infected? Did you do the PCR or immunological test and it was negative?

If your answer is yes, you may be one of the rare people in the world with genetic resistance to SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

And if you are, you may have “very valuable” information on how to prevent this disease that has caused more than 5 million deaths worldwide.

That’s why a group of scientists from 10 countries is conducting a survey to find these people resistant to SARS-Cov-2.