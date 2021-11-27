Covid Variants: The Strange Path of Coronavirus Mutation That ‘Disappears’ and Intrigues Scientists in Japan | Coronavirus

Last August, Japan was in the midst of the fifth and biggest Covid-19 wave since the pandemic began. It even registered more than 20 thousand cases a day.

The upsurge was largely driven by the Delta variant, which, due to its high transmissibility, ended up replacing other mutations in Sars-CoV-2 and became the predominant strain of the virus in several countries.

Since then, however, the volume of cases has decreased significantly and today, while several countries with a similar percentage of vaccination are fighting a new wave of infections, Japan registers just over 100 new infections per day (data from 11/23).

Since the last state of emergency ended in the country in early October, trains, cafes and restaurants are constantly full – even though the population continues to observe measures of social distancing and the use of masks.

The ‘self-extinction’ hypothesis

For some scientists, the drop in the number of cases could be explained by a “self-destruct” movement by Delta amid its evolutionary development in the Japanese population.

The hypothesis was raised given the growing differences between the characteristics of the pandemic in Japan, where 75% of the population was vaccinated, and other countries with a similar level of immunization.

Spain, for example, which has a third of the population of the Asian country and where 80% of residents have already been vaccinated, it is still struggling to flatten the infection curve and registered almost 7,000 new cases on the 23rd.

“The Delta variant in Japan was highly contagious and over time replaced other strains. As the mutations accumulated, however, we believe the virus has become defective, unable to replicate,” said geneticist Ituro Inoue, from the National Institute of Genetics of Japan to The Japan Times.

“Considering that cases have not increased, we believe that, at some point during these mutations, the virus headed towards its natural extinction,” added the scientist.

The disappearance of different variants of Sars-CoV-2 has been observed since the beginning of the pandemic.

“This happens all the time in viruses that infect animals and humans. Let’s remember that the Alpha, Beta and Gamma variants were mostly replaced by Delta variants”, says virologist Julian Tang, from the University of Leicester, UK, to the BBC Mundo, Spanish language service from the BBC.

“It’s a matter of viral fitness (ability of the virus to replicate in a given environment). Maybe there’s something about the immunity of the Japanese population that has changed the way the virus behaves there. Time will tell if it will happen in another country as well.” , complete Tang.

Studies have already shown that in Asia there is a higher incidence of a defense enzyme called APOBEC3A, which attacks different viruses – including the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 – compared to populations in other regions such as Africa and Europe.

Researchers at the National Institute of Genetics and Niigata University analyzed this enzyme to see if it could inhibit the activity of the coronavirus.

Between June and July, the team compared genetic diversity data for Delta and Alpha variants in samples collected in Japan and noted that the development of new mutations seemed to stop suddenly, producing genetic alterations that prevented the virus from replicating.

“They found mutations in the nsp14 protein, which has to do with repairing replication defects. If there are more mutations than normal in this protein, it can be inactivated or become inefficient, which can cause the pathogen to collapse.” explains José Manuel Bautista, professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Complutense University of Madrid, in Spain.

While Bautista believes the sharp drop in cases is also due to factors such as mass vaccinations and distancing measures, the downward trajectory on the contagion curve, he says, is indeed impressive.

“The normal thing is that it decreases little by little, because those infected are usually diagnosed days later (from the start of the infection). But the drop in cases (in Japan) is dramatic, and indicates that the theory of self-destruction is possible,” he pointed out.

Despite the encouraging outlook, scientists are cautious and shy away from making diagnoses about what might happen in the future. The pandemic is constantly evolving and has shown that, despite vaccination and containment measures, the world is still not completely free from new outbreaks.