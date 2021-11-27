Covid variants: the strange pathway of the coronavirus mutation that ‘disappears’ and intrigues scientists in Japan

by

  • Jose Carlos Cueto
  • BBC News World

Japan's street passersby

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Despite having a vaccination level similar to that of many countries, Japan experienced an unprecedented drop in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Last August, Japan was in the midst of the fifth and biggest Covid-19 wave since the pandemic began. It even registered more than 20 thousand cases a day.

The upsurge was largely driven by the Delta variant, which, due to its high transmissibility, ended up replacing other mutations in Sars-CoV-2 and became the predominant strain of the virus in several countries.

Since then, however, the volume of cases has decreased significantly and today, while several countries with a similar percentage of vaccination are fighting a new wave of infections, Japan registers just over 100 new infections per day (data from 11/23).

Since the last state of emergency ended in the country in early October, trains, cafes and restaurants are constantly full – even though the population continues to observe measures of social distancing and the use of masks.