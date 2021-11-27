Cris Gambar details the process of defining the final of Paulisto and regrets the game away from the Arena

Last Wednesday, the Paulista Federation confirmed the Arena Barueri as the venue for the Paulistão grand final between Corinthians and São Paulo. After much complaint from the fans, the director of the sport, Cris Gambaré, explained the process of defining dates, times and stages for the games.

The two games were expected to take place on December 4th and 8th, as the Libertadores edition was postponed and ended only on November 21st, coinciding with a FIFA Team Date that ends only on the 3rd of December. The FPF reported that clubs had been notified of the dates for more than a month, but the version was not sustained by Cris.

“From yesterday to today there have been many questions, many doubts about why not at Neo Química Arena and, yes, at Arena Barueri. As for this answer, what was said, what was answered by the Paulista Federation, is unfortunately not correct (about the definition having been more than a month ago). I had this information I was in Paraguay, about ten, eleven days ago at most, and this information came about how we would have to change the dates of day 1, the first final, and day 4, the second final, which would be in the Neo Química, planned by everyone. The change would be due to the friendlies of the Brazilian team, with the FIFA date, and then we would not be able to use these last two dates“, began the director during a press conference.

“When this information came to me, we started to understand a little more what could happen. On the 8th, we actually have an event, a commercial contract for Neo Química Arena, which has been done for more than seven, probably eight months, and this commercial event has to be delivered, as it is delivered in any business. As for this forecast of this date, we did try to talk to the CBF, I tried to talk to the CBF myself, to see if it was possible to change this friendly match that was held and they did not give up the FIFA date. It was communicated to the São Paulo Federation that we did not need to make any changes because of this date, it is important that we would only have the 4th, and it was already planned by us and the president himself mentioned it on social networks, this was already planned. At no time, Corinthians does not want the girls to play in the Neo Química Arena, on the contrary. It was all planned for the game to go there. We unfortunately signed a regulation at the beginning of the competition and then there are these dates. Then you will ask me ‘Why Wednesday, at 9 pm?’, there’s another one. There is TV, then the organization of the competition that promotes this TV opening and we have to comply with these schedules”, he completed shortly afterwards.

The second match of the grand final cannot take place on December 11th or 12th due to the opposing calendar. São Paulo competes in the Ladies Cup, an international friendly tournament created by the FPF, and they already have commitments on these dates. Despite the impossibility of dates and locations desired by Corinthians for the grand final, Cris Gambaré explained how he fought for the final to take place in Itaquera.

“Conmebol changed the date (the Libertadores), Federation did not change (the final for when Corinthians wanted), CBF has a FIFA date… the club is the one who is most harmed in this. The club will fight, you can see that, how much we respect and invest in women’s football and we are also respected. There is a regulation, decisions that are not up to the club, unfortunately. We exchanged ideas, we even asked by phone, but from this information we tried everything was impossible. It couldn’t be the 11th because the Paulista Federation already has another competition that was set up recently and that has a game on these dates. We would have the 8th, the 9th, the 7th, but there wouldn’t be the 11th and 12th, the 15th… the competition has to end, it’s reality. We have a difficult schedule for women’s football, but we fought for it, for us to really do it, and Corinthians is in all the finals. The difficulty will increase, you will not like many things, we do not like it either, but for the sport, the best we can do and deliver, we will,” said the director.

“Don’t worry about ‘oh, don’t put your foot down, say you’re not going to play.’ This moment had no chance of having changes, unfortunately. We would like to play on the 4th, at Neo Química, at 4 pm, which would be wonderful. Remembering that it is unique fans, I hope that our fans will go to our house and not to the others. We have the difficulty of timing, understanding, but we struggle to be seen and this is the moment. I hope you understand that Corinthians always do their best for the sport, they never leave the sport or athletes… they deserve it, we are, the fans deserve it, to be in Neo Química. Unfortunately this is not the moment, unfortunately, because there is a whole calendar and commercial context, but let’s make the party and get the title at Arena Barueri“, he finished shortly afterwards, exposing his will.

