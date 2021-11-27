Cristina Mortágua says she lived by appearance until she went bankrupt

After asking for financial help on social media, Cristina Mortágua said she spent a lot of time looking like she was selling her own personal items such as designer bags. At some point, however, it was no longer possible to ignore the difficult situation.

“I could only say: I lost everything, I lost everything. So, when my key turned, I said: ‘Cristina, it’s over, you have no money. I’m not going to steal, so I’m going to ask'”, he told in an interview with “Sunday Spectacular” (RecordTV) which will air next Sunday.

The muse of the 90s considered creating a profile on OnlyFans, an adult content platform, and rebutted the criticism received for it.

In the program, she also vents about depression and tells of having been a victim of domestic violence. “It was an abusive relationship because I was assaulted.” After the relationship, Cristina would not have been able to work anymore.

The former model also commented on how she struggled until she saw her son finally get closer to his father, ex-player Edmundo. “I think it was the biggest pain of my life, because I was also rejected by my father, so I lived my pain and my son’s pain.”

Domingo Espetacular airs next Sunday, at 7:45 pm, with presentations by Eduardo Ribeiro and Patrícia Costa.